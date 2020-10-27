'A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote' to be free for a limited time

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote was met with teary joy from fans who had missed the series during these complicated times. It was the first time the group had been together on-screen in 17 years. Say what you will about the deluge of cast reunions as actors and content creators try to keep folks spirits up, that's a special kind of "I love you" to fans after spending that much time apart.

Now, HBO is bringing the special to everyone for free as they try to inspire folks to get out to the polls. But it will be sticking around for a little while after (hopefully) our election woes are put to rest. A West Wing Special will be available on HBO Max entirely free through the end of 2020. You don't have to wait to watch, either. It's already available right now!

The "To Benefit When We All Vote" is exactly what it sounds like, as well. When We All Vote is a non-profit organization that's on a "mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culutre around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American." WarnerMedia - HBO's parent company - will be making a donation to the organization in honor of the special.

Fans will be able to watch the special through this link whenever they want, as many times as they want. To learn more about When We All Vote, visit their website.