A24 hosting Men, Ex Machina online double feature on July 17

Fans of Alex Garland can get their fill this weekend, as the A24 Screening Room is hosting a double feature of the director’s latest movie, Men, and his 2014 hit, Ex Machina. The Men/Ex Machina double feature is going to take place only on Sunday, July 17, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT (the online screening is only available for those in the US).

Men released exclusively in movie theaters on May 20 and stars Jessie Buckley as a young woman who takes a solo vacation into the England countryside following a personal tragedy. But someone, or something, seems to be stalking her. Rory Kinnear also stars. You can read What to Watch’s Men review right here.

Ex Machina, for anyone who needs a refresher, stars Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson and Alicia Vikander in her breakout role. Gleeson stars as a young programmer invited to the secluded home of his company’s founder (Isaac), where he is asked to participate in a test of the human qualities of an advanced humanoid A.I. (Vikander). Ex Machina, which was nominated for two Oscars and won one for Best Visual Effects, is widely regarded as one of the best sci-fi movies of the last decade.

Tickets for this A24 Screening Room double feature are now available here (opens in new tab). The screening begins at 2 pm ET, with the movies being shown back-to-back (it doesn’t specify in what order). Once the screening begins at 2 pm ET, ticket holders will have an 11-hour viewing window.

The A24 Screening Room can be accessed through the web on your computer, tablet or mobile device, with the ability to connect or cast your device onto a TV. There is also an A24 Screening Room app available for Apple TVs via the App Store and on Roku devices through the Roku Channel Store.

Men is the latest A24 movie to get a special showing in the A24 Screening Room. Already this year the indie distributor has held one-night events for X and Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as for other recent movies including Lamb and The Green Knight.

Men is not currently available to stream or rent digitally on-demand and no announcement has come on when that is going to change. Ex Machina, meanwhile, is currently available to stream if you have are subscribed to Showtime and have the app or have added Showtime as a premium channel on streaming platforms like Prime Video, Hulu, The Roku Channel or others.

Check out the trailer for Men directly below.