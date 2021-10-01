Adam Peaty can hardly walk due to intense 'Strictly Come Dancing' rehearsals

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has admitted that Strictly Come Dancing training has left him struggling to walk.

Adam has been undergoing some intense and gruelling dance rehearsals ahead of Saturday night’s show, where he and pro partner Katya Jones will be performing the Quickstep as they compete for the Glitterball Trophy once again.

They impressed the judges with their Cha-Cha last week and ended up second on the leaderboard with 30 points.

Adam and Katya spoke to Lorraine via video call recently from the dance studio, where Adam revealed that he has “very, very, very sore feet” from training for the Quickstep.

"I woke up at 4am and thought “I don't think I'm going to be able to walk today, never mind dance,” he added.

Adam has switched the pool for the ballroom and the training seems to be having a hard-hitting effect on him, as he blamed the fast change of direction of the Quickstep.

“This is why my feet hurt so much, because I’ve got to change directions so quickly and I’m always on my tiptoes,” he revealed, “literally 95kg is going through all my toes, so everyday I wake up like I can’t walk, but we’re nearly there. It’s coming together.”

When asked how the Strictly training compares to his training for the Olympics, he said, “With the Olympics you get five years to prepare, if not twelve. (For Strictly) We’ve got a week to prepare, so it’s very intense.”

He then explained that he can’t let himself fall out of the mental zone, otherwise Katya “has a go at me and she shouts at me.”

Adam described how extreme and demanding the training is by saying, "So it’s very very full on, you’ve got to turn up every single day, no matter how tired you are or how much you got going on in your own life or business or whatever, you’ve still got to turn up.”