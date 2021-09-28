'Strictly Come Dancing' songs and dances revealed for week 2
By Grace Morris
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has announced the second set of songs and dances the contestants will be performing in week 2.
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 continues this Saturday as the contestants compete for the Glitterball Trophy once again. But this time, the voting power isn’t just in the judges' hands, this week the public vote will be open for the first time this series.
The dancers will have a tough crowd to please and sadly one couple will have to leave the competition. Let’s see what amazing songs and dances the couples will be dancing to this week...
'Strictly Come Dancing' songs and dances for week 2
AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will be dancing the Foxtrot to Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse
Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima are doing the Samba to Get Busy by Sean Paul
Katie McGlynn and Gorka Márquez are performing the Jive to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
Nina Wadia and Neil Jones have the Tango to Would I Lie To You? By Eurythmics
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are doing the Salsa to Cuba by The Gibson Brothers
Sara Davies and Aljaz Škorjanec are dancing the Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream Of Me by Cass Elliot
Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin will be doing the Charleston to Yes Sir! That’s My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two
Adam Peaty and Katya Jones are performing the Quickstep to Are You Gonne Be My Girl by Jet
Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova are dancing the Paso Doble to Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag N Bone Man
Greg Wise and Karen Hauer are doing the couple’s choice to If You Could Read My Mind by Ultra Naté, Amber, Jocelyn Enriquez
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will be doing the Cha Cha to Starstruck by Years & Years
Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will be also be dancing the Cha Cha to Reach Out I’ll Be There by Human Nature
Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell are doing the Tango to La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa
Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse will be dancing the Quick Step to Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces
Last week, fans adored John and Johannes’ dancing, where they received a standing ovation from the audience, judges, and their fellow contestants.
McFly star Tom Fletcher and his dancing partner Amy Dowden tested positive for Covid, so unfortunately they will not be able to dance in this week’s show, but they will return the following week when they have recovered.
Strictly Come Dancing airs this Saturday at 6:45pm on BBC1.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
