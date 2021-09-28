'Strictly Come Dancing' songs and dances revealed for week 2

The dances for week two have been revealed.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 continues this Saturday as the contestants compete for the Glitterball Trophy once again. But this time, the voting power isn’t just in the judges' hands, this week the public vote will be open for the first time this series.

The dancers will have a tough crowd to please and sadly one couple will have to leave the competition. Let’s see what amazing songs and dances the couples will be dancing to this week...

'Strictly Come Dancing' songs and dances for week 2

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will be dancing the Foxtrot to Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima are doing the Samba to Get Busy by Sean Paul

Katie McGlynn and Gorka Márquez are performing the Jive to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones have the Tango to Would I Lie To You? By Eurythmics

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are doing the Salsa to Cuba by The Gibson Brothers

Sara Davies and Aljaz Škorjanec are dancing the Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream Of Me by Cass Elliot

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin will be doing the Charleston to Yes Sir! That’s My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones are performing the Quickstep to Are You Gonne Be My Girl by Jet

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova are dancing the Paso Doble to Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag N Bone Man

Greg Wise and Karen Hauer are doing the couple’s choice to If You Could Read My Mind by Ultra Naté, Amber, Jocelyn Enriquez

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will be doing the Cha Cha to Starstruck by Years & Years

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will be also be dancing the Cha Cha to Reach Out I’ll Be There by Human Nature

Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell are doing the Tango to La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse will be dancing the Quick Step to Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces

Tom Fletcher will miss this week's show after testing positive for Covid. (Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Last week, fans adored John and Johannes’ dancing, where they received a standing ovation from the audience, judges, and their fellow contestants.

McFly star Tom Fletcher and his dancing partner Amy Dowden tested positive for Covid, so unfortunately they will not be able to dance in this week’s show, but they will return the following week when they have recovered.

Strictly Come Dancing airs this Saturday at 6:45pm on BBC1.