After Below Deck departure, Captain Lee promises he'll be back; fans react

Captain Lee's premature departure from Below Deck season 10 might not have been the best kept secret given it was teased in the pre-season trailer. Though now that the moment has arrived, fans can't help but react to how it all happened.

The Below Deck season 10 trailer indicated that Captain Lee had been dealing with health issues, so even the quick glimpse of the crew with tears in their eyes was enough to suggest that he wouldn't be sticking around this season. Thanks to the filming and scheduling process, though, fans have spotted a healthy and spry Captain Lee on social media and at in-person events like BravoCon.

Before we get to the reactions, fans want to know whether this is the end of Captain Lee's journey on the beloved Bravo franchise. Captain Lee spoke about retirement in a November 2022 interview with E! (opens in new tab), noting that it was something in the distant horizon but not on his radar any time soon.

"I think retirement is highly overrated," he said. "You can only go fishing so much, you can only play so much golf. I think people have to stay productive, otherwise they might as well start getting out the shovel."

He also revealed on Twitter that his departure from the show isn't permanent. When a fan asked whether he'd be back next season, here's what he said: "I will as long as it's fun, which it is and you guys still want to have me."

I will as long as it’s fun, which it is and you guys still want to have me. https://t.co/T2lpBoNxggDecember 13, 2022 See more

Captain Lee started the 10th charter season in recovery after off-season surgery. Though he was on the mend, he realized that his mobility was being impacted more than he'd imagined. When he lost feeling on the left side of his body as the charter season progressed, he knew he had to step down.

With the decision to leave made, he gathered the crew together to reveal the news. The crew's reaction was one of shock and sadness, because everyone loves the Stud of the Sea, but there was no missing the fact that the captain wasn't operating at 100%, something that's required for this line of work.

"There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that's your primary responsibility," Lee said in the episode.

Not surprisingly, Below Deck fans were quick to offer the captain their condolences and well wishes.

Fans react to Captain Lee's departure

Capt Lee is the yacht captain GOAT!!!! Wishing him well from Annapolis MD and a speedy recovery!!! @capthlr @BelowDeckDecember 14, 2022 See more

I have not watched the episode yet but I now know he is leaving. Not going to Lie, this makes me so Sad! We Love You (as Eddie says) our "Boat Daddy"December 13, 2022 See more

It is difficult watching a strong man like @capthlr struggle. I hope he is well today. His integrity is admirable. #belowdeckDecember 14, 2022 See more

@capthlr I hope you are doing well and resting. It was so sad to watch #BelowDeck last night and hear the news you won’t be staying on 😢 hopefully we will see you back next season. You got this Captain 🙌December 14, 2022 See more

While fans wished Captain Lee the best, there were some fans who wondered why he'd been allowed to set sail with an injury in the first place. After all, being the captain of any vessel is a big deal with lots of responsibilities.

I love Captain Lee but how did production & the legal team even allow him to film with his injury .... I mean he's the captain thats kind of important & for safety reasons he could NOT do his job properly with a cane & crutches.... I hope he is now back to being 100% ❤️ 💙 💜December 14, 2022 See more

Captain Lee should never have stepped on the yacht. He put everyone at risk. Beyond over him. #BelowDeckDecember 14, 2022 See more

Now that Captain Lee has left the dock this season, the focus now shifts to who will take over for him. There are plenty of Below Deck captains from previous franchises who could take over, so stay tuned to see who takes the helm in the next episode.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. It's available to stream in the UK on Hayu.