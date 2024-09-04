All Creatures Great and Small series 5 finally gets a release date — welcome back Tristan!

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 will begin on Channel 5 and My5 on Thursday, September 19 at 9 pm, it's been confirmed.

And in great news for fans, the new series sees the return of Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon, who's back in Darrowby after being away with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

As first-look pictures reveal, the new series will feature the Christening of James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen's (Rachel Shenton) first child, young baby Jimmy.

James and Helen have their hands full with Jimmy as the series continues in 1941, with World War Two reaching a critical stage. Helen will be as pleased as anyone to see Tristan back. Rachel, who plays her, previously explained their relationship saying: "Helen and Tristan always shared that mischievous behavior. A bit of a joke about James because he likes to take things very seriously, a bit of an eye roll at Siegfried, that kind of thing. That sort of almost sibling-like banter that they've always had."

Tristan with big bro Siegfried (Image credit: Channe; 5)

Also back is Samuel West as Siegfried, who's no doubt delighted to have Tristan back although whether he will show his feelings is another matter.

Anna Madeley returns as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs Hall alongside James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey. Her pampered pooch Tricki also returns. Might there be some romance between Siegfried and Mrs Hall?

The new series is six parts and a Christmas special is also on the way. In more good news for fans, the makers are producing a sixth series, which will air next year.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All Creatures Great and Small has become one of Channel 5's biggest hits, also winning a big audience in the US where it's shown on PBS MASTERPIECE. Over four million fans watched the last series and you can still catch all four previous seasons on Channel 5's streaming service My5.

American viewers have a little longer to wait for the new series, which is likely to air this autumn in the US. We have a best Channel 5 dramas guide with more shows to enjoy.