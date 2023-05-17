All four Indiana Jones movies coming to Disney Plus in May

All four Indiana Jones movies are coming to Disney Plus on May 31, just in time to watch them over (and over and over) again ahead of the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 30.

The four movies — Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) — will be available on the Disney Plus platform for the first time. The movies, which were produced by Paramount Pictures, have never been available to stream on the platform until now.

This is welcome news for fans who have been searching for a way to watch the movies ahead of the newest movie’s release. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — produced by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures — will mark the fifth time star Harrison Ford has cracked his whip in the franchise, and it also marks the final adventure in which he’ll portray the titular character.

#DisneyPlus marks the spot! #IndianaJones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is coming May 31. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/nqZYAfwJjOMay 16, 2023 See more

Raiders of the Lost Ark is the movie that lit the proverbial fuse on the Indy franchise. Ford was already a huge star thanks to 1978’s Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. Now he was venturing beyond the galaxy far, far away for epic adventures searching for treasure and battling evil Nazis. Directed by Steven Spielberg, with a script from George Lucas and an unforgettable score by John Williams, Raiders of the Lost Ark was nominated for nine Academy Awards and took home four trophies while igniting the imaginations of adventurers of all ages.

The four Indiana Jones films were missing from the Disney Plus platform upon its 2019 launch because Paramount kept them locked on their own streaming platform, Paramount Plus. Thanks to a deal with Paramount (opens in new tab) back in 2013, Disney gained the right to produce new movies and retain ownership after purchasing Lucasfilm. At the time, Paramount maintained distribution rights for the movies but a special arrangement has made streaming the four movies on Disney Plus possible.

