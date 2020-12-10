All the new Disney Originals announced at Disney Investor Day
This is just the Disney originals! Star Wars and Marvel live elsewhere.
There are a whole host of Disney Original Series coming to Disney+ in 2021. They range from old favorites to new adaptations, with a bunch of old favorites returning for their respective series. Everything on the list was either known or heavily rumored – all the same, confirmation is neat!
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Emilio Esteves to return – looks cute. Riley from Letterkenny (Dylan Playfair) is in it. Lauren Graham is a hockey mom who’s gonna force Emilio to do some stuff!
Turner and Hooch: Josh Peck stars in the reboot with an adorable giant mastiff puppy.
Big Shot: Set in the world of High School Basketball. Starring John Stamos.
Beauty and the Beast: Prequel Series Josh Gad and Luke Evans return in this prequel series. We’re not sure who’s looking for a show starring Gaston and his lackey, but hey! Something for everyone!
Swiss Family Robinson: Ron Moore and John Chu team up to bring you a reboot of the Disney classic.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Please be better than the movies. We’re begging you.
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Based on the best-selling novels.
