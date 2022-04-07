All the revelations from The Kardashians: An ABC News Special

After 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you’d think fans would know almost everything about the family. However, after sitting down with Robin Roberts in The Kardashians: An ABC News Special, people learned a number of things about the reality stars. For example, Kim revealed she actually had early aspirations of being on reality television. Also, Khloé was not only got candid about her cosmetic work, but additionally shared the status of her and Tristan Thompson.

So here’s what we learned from The Kardashians: An ABC News Special.

Khloé, Kourtney and Kim talked about their love lives

When Roberts asked Khloé what the Kardashians look for in terms of men, Khloé replied, “we want to be blissful.” Khloé was also clear to state that she now knows Thompson is not the guy for her.

Kourtney didn’t mention much about her relationship with Travis Barker, but it was very apparent that she was in love. She emphasized that she happened to fall for someone who was once just her friend.

As for Kim, she admitted to being a “relationship girl.” That should be good news for those rooting for her and Pete Davidson. While Kim emphasized wanting to take her time, she let it be known that she is happy. By the way, Kris Jenner is a big fan of Davidson.

Kim could have been a Real World star

Here’s a fun fact. Kim shared that while she didn’t necessarily think about being famous when she was younger, she did have aspirations of being on The Real World. The KKW founder was obsessed with the show at age ten and wanted to send in her audition tape. Kim was fascinated by the MTV series because she felt the cast shared their authentic lives.

Khloé admitted to having cosmetic surgery

Arguably the most transparent Kardashian, Khloé revealed that she did in fact have work done on her nose. She told Roberts that she’s actually wanted to change her nose her entire life, and finally went through with it. Khloé loves it.

Kim continued to take the high road with Kanye

Despite Kanye’s social media tirades, Kim continued to speak highly of her soon-to-be ex-husband when asked about him, acknowledging he’s a good father. Kim even said she’s always a champion of him speaking his mind, even in light of his remarks.

The family knows the price of their fame

Early on in the interview, Kim claimed she doesn't mind being a celebrity because she knew what she was getting into. Although, she cherishes her privacy differently now than she did at the beginning of her stardom. Khloé herself said outright she knows what’s she signed up for.

This revelation may not come as a complete surprise, given the Kardashians have been in front of a camera since 2007.