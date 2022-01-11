Netflix drops trailer for Kanye West documentary 'jeen-Yuhs'
Kanye West documentary 'jeen-Yuhs' will premiere on Netflix in February.
Netflix has announced that Kanye West documentary titled jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will be available from Wednesday 16 Feb on the streaming service.
The documentary has been described as "a once in a lifetime three-week global event", and will be released in three separate parts. It is directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, who are both long-time friends and collaborators of Kanye West, who's officially changed his name to Ye.
A synopsis reveals that it is an "intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist".
Discussing the project, Chike Ozah said: "We’re crossing generations in three films. At the end, Kanye is collaborating with artists that were babies. But the crazy part is that Kanye’s a throughline; still as relevant at the end as he is in the beginning because his music passes the test of time.”
A trailer has now been released for jeen-Yuhs, which says it will take audiences on a journey "over twenty years in the making". The trailer opens in New York in 2002, where they're having a conversation about "being a genius".
Step inside the journey of Kanye West, over twenty years in the making. jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — a once in a lifetime three-week global event — begins February 16 pic.twitter.com/3Ihp6mr7bsJanuary 10, 2022
It then showcases a lot of West's life and career, featuring both home video clips and performance footage to give viewers a closer look at the internationally renowned rapper.
Events explored in the documentary include his 2020 presidential campaign and will also feature the death of his mother Donda West. Beyond this, it promises other never seen before moments from the rapper's life.
We'll also see other music stars who Kanye has collaborated with including Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams and Kid Cudi, as we explore some of the key moments from his career.
Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere on Netflix on February 16. The first part will debut at the virtual Sundance festival — here's how to watch the Sundance film festival.
