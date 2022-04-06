The Kardashians ABC special to detail love lives of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé

The first family of reality television returns to cable for a special interview, The Kardashians: An ABC News Special on Wednesday, April 6. Almost a week before The Kardashians premieres on Hulu, the show’s stars Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Kris sit down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts to discuss love and what the audience can expect from their brand new series.

Going into the interview, the love lives of all three daughters of the late Robert Kardashian were quite the hot topics of conversation on social media and in the press. Kourtney’s new romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is capturing the fascination of millions, especially those who were used to seeing the Poosh owner entangled in the on-again and off-again relationship with Scott Disick on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Khloé on the other hand has had to deal with her "breakup" with NBA star Tristan Thompson. The usually outspoken Kardashian sister has been somewhat quiet about the ins and outs of her dynamics with the father of her child. However, it’s been teased that fans will get more insight as to the two’s current dynamic via The Kardashians: An ABC News Special and the family’s Hulu series when it premieres.

Last but certainly not least, is the evolving love life of Kim Kardashian. Her pending divorce from rapper Kanye West continues to make daily headlines, as does her blooming romance with SNL star Pete Davidson. Enticing people to tune into the special, Good Morning America released a snippet where Kim briefly discusses the current status of the bond between her and the comic.

.@KimKardashian tells @RobinRoberts "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them" when asked how serious her relationship with Pete Davidson is.

Long-time fans of the family will recall the Kardashians did a primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2012. So their upcoming discussion with Robin Roberts will prove quite interesting given how much has changed.

Tune into The Kardashians: An ABC News Special Wednesday, April 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. If you can’t catch it live, the interview will be available on Hulu the next day.

The new The Kardashians reality series on Hulu is set to debut on the streaming service on April 14.