Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets finally get NBCUniversal's Peacock on June 24

Amazon and NBCUniversal today jointly announced that Peacock is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets on June 24 — some 14 months after the streaming service launched. The impasse meant that Amazon devices were shut out of the back catalog and new originals housed on the service, just as they were on Roku at launch.

Roku and Amazon Fire TV also were holdouts when HBO Max launched in the spring of 2020.

"We aim to make Peacock as widely available as possible, so we’re excited to bring the service to millions more people who stream on Fire TV and Fire tablets,” Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Direct-to-Consumer, said in a press release.

The addition also means that Amazon users will have an additional avenue to watch coverage of the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The distribution agreement also covers the 15 NBCUniversal apps, which include NBC, Bravo, NBC News, NBC Sports, and Telemundo, among others.

"We look forward to building on our existing partnership with Fire TV’s millions of customers and offering them Peacock’s undeniable line-up of original, library and film content," Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal, said in the press release. "This marks another great step in reaching audiences everywhere with the breadth of NBCUniversal’s full entertainment, film, Hispanic, news and sports portfolio."

Amazon Fire TV is the No. 2 streaming platform in the United States (behind Roku), and No. 1 in the rest of the world. The Peacock app will be fully compatible with Amazon's Fire OS operating system, which is based on Android, and will allow direct integration with the Alexa smart service. But some features won't be available immediately at launch. So you'll be able to say "Alexa, open Peacock," and she'll do it. But you'll have to wait until later this year for Alexa to be able to play individual shows and movies on Peacock via your voice.

Peacock is available for $4.99 a month if you don't mind advertising, or $9.99 a month if you want to get rid of ads. In addition to Amazon devices, Peacock also is available on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and on smart TVs from Samsung, Vizio and LG. It's also available in a web browser.