Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get 6 free months of Disney Plus

Amazon today announced that new and existing subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can now get a taste of Disney+ for free. There's one catch, however, and that's that you'll need to not already have a subscription to Disney+.

The freebie deal is open to subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, who will now have access to 75 million songs and thousands of playlists via Amazon Music Unlimited, and also the full might of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic with the free six months of Disney+.

Here's how things work: If you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited anew (it costs $9.99 a month for the general public, or $7.99 a month for Amazon Prime members), you'll get six months of Disney+ for free. Existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers are eligible for three months free.

Along with the 75 million songs — they're all ad-free, by the way — Amazon Music Unlimited also includes the ability to listen offline, and skip as often as you want.

Disney+, meanwhile, is available on every major streaming platform. That includes Amazon Fire TV, of course, as well as Amazon Fire tablets. Disney+ also is available on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, various smart TV platforms, on mobile devices, and in a web browser.