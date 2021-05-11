Amazon Studios to host a virtual AAPI Representation in Media conference

Variety has reported that Amazon Studios will be hosting a virtual AAPI Representation in Media conference. The conference will be free to the public, and will feature a whole host of speakers and special performers to discuss how Hollywood can work on becoming more anti-racist.

“Amazon Studios DEI has been diving deep into our own data, examining our systems and structures, and reimagining our policies to be unapologetic about what inclusive, authentic, and nuanced storytelling looks like,” said global head of DEI for Amazon Studios and IMDb, Latasha Gillespie. “Improving representation and eliminating harmful stereotypes will not happen overnight, and will not happen in a vacuum. That is why we are inviting the whole industry to join us in this event and in this work.”

The event is being held in direct response to the extreme rise in anti-Asian hate crimes throughout America after the uptick in anti-Asian rhetoric after COVID-19 hit the United States. The primary instigator has since been removed from office, but the messages of hate toward the Asian community still remain.

“We have been having these vital conversations as a company and are excited to bring these discussions, centering the API community, to our whole industry. Please join us as we work to change the narrative around AAPI representation on screen,” said Albert Cheng, Amazon Studios’ COO and co-head of TV.

Speakers will include