AMC has greenlit an 'Interview with the Vampire' series

After acquiring rights to Anne Rice's original stories over a year ago, AMC has officially announced that it will be moving forward with an Interview with the Vampire series. The rights that AMC purchased also include the whole of The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The entire acquisition spans 18 titles between the two sagas.

The series has received an eight episode order with hopes to premiere sometime in 2022 on both AMC and AMC+.

“This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago,” commented Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC. “This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection. With The Walking Dead, this Anne Rice collection and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like Breaking Bad, Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire and Better Call Saul on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters.”

Given how well known AMC is for its strong dramas, it feels safe to say that this new Interview with the Vampire series is in great hands!