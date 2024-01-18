American Nightmare leaves Netflix viewers 'in complete state of shock'

Netflix has another true crime hit on its hands with American Nightmare, a new docuseries that delves into a horrific home invasion story that has left viewers in a "complete state of shock".

American Nightmare is the latest project from The Tinder Swindler filmmakers, Felicity Morris and Bernadette Higgins. Over three episodes, the series gives us an insight into the 2015 home invasion and subsequent kidnapping of Denise Huskins, the investigation that was once dubbed "the real-life Gone Girl", as Denise's boyfriend Aaron Quinn found himself accused of killing his partner whilst Huskins was missing.

If you're unfamiliar with the incident, we'll recap it briefly here. On March 23, 2015, Denise Huskins was spending the night at her boyfriend Aaron Quinn's home in Vallejo, California. According to Quinn's victim statement, the pair were awoken during the night by an unknown male figure who was dressed in a wetsuit. They were subsequently restrained and drugged, and Huskins was taken away in Quinn's car by the invader.

Two days later, Denise Huskins reappeared near her father's home in Huntington Beach, just over 400 miles away. Her reappearance and the lack of apparent evidence led to the couple being accused of staging the entire incident. American Nightmare gives viewers an insight into the case, charting how it was handled and revealing Aaron and Denise's fight to prove their innocence.

The series only landed on Netflix on Wednesday, January 17, but plenty of viewers have already been caught up in the drama and binged the whole series. And from their reactions online, it's safe to say that true crime fans aren't sure what to make of Aaron and Denise's ordeal.

One viewer wrote: "I just finished American Nightmare on Netflix and I am in a complete state of shock."

I just finished American Nightmare on Netflix and I am in a complete state of shock. pic.twitter.com/LXJtnNkRh6January 18, 2024 See more

Another dubbed the series "the craziest thing I have EVER watched", and there were plenty more viewers who had been left stunned by the series, too.

This is the craziest thing I have EVER watched !! #AmericanNightmare pic.twitter.com/FBy6N4DW5MJanuary 17, 2024 See more

the absolute JOURNEY #AmericanNightmare just put me through, oh my god pic.twitter.com/Jx3exyM3zuJanuary 18, 2024 See more

How I feel watching #AmericanNightmare pic.twitter.com/jy8xESMMWuJanuary 18, 2024 See more

#AmericanNightmare in stages… pic.twitter.com/MIo83Xgs4CJanuary 18, 2024 See more

American Nightmare is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. If you've already binged the whole series and you're looking for your next watch, check out our recommendations for the best true crime documentaries on Netflix and our picks for the best Netflix shows we think you should be streaming right now.