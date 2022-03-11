An Audience With Adele finally gets US release date

An Audience With Adele is set to air in the US on Sunday, March 20.

An Audience With Adele can finally be enjoyed by US audiences after previously being shown in the UK.

NBC has just announced that the two-hour special An Audience With Adele is set to premiere on the network on Sunday, March 20 at 9 pm ET. You'll also be able to stream it the following day on Peacock if you're not able to catch the show live.

The special originally aired on ITV on Sunday, November 21, 2021, just two days after the release of 30, her first new album studio album in six years. Filmed at the prestigious London Palladium theatre, it offered fans the chance to see Adele perform some of her greatest hits from the comfort of their own homes.

Throughout the performance, Adele also chatted to the members of her live audience which included close friends and family alongside huge celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Emma Thompson and Alan Carr.

Bring some tissues, though, as the special included some truly moving moments such as the heartwarming reunion between Adele and her former English teacher which led to Adele rushing off stage in tears to have her make-up fixed!

An Audience With Adele is now the second Adele special to air in the US, as it follows on from the CBS primetime exclusive, Adele: One Night Only. This performance aired on Sunday, November 14, 2021, and was also available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

Like the upcoming NBC special, One Night Only saw the singer sharing her talents as Adele performed former hits and some of her tracks like "Easy on Me". This special also featured Oprah Winfrey's interview with Adele, where the global star discussed the new album, the stories behind the songs, life after her divorce, her weight loss and raising her son.

An Audience With Adele will air on NBC on Sunday, March 20 at 9 pm ET, and will be made available to stream on Peacock the following day.

The special is also still available to stream on ITV Hub in the UK.