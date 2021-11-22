Adele enjoys heartwarming reunion with former teacher during 'An Audience With Adele'

An Audience With Adele was an opportunity to see one of the biggest artists of all time back for a special performance at the London Palladium.

The ITV concert saw Adele singing some of her most well-known songs as well as some of the tracks from her latest album, but she also took some questions from her A-list audience.

Dame Emma Thompson was among the celebrities who got the opportunity to ask Adele about her life, and she asked the singer if there was someone from Adele's past who supported and inspired her.

Adele explained just how much her old English teacher, Ms. McDonald, had meant to her. She said: "She left when I was in year 8. She got me really into literature. I've always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics.

"But she also did street dance; I was too scared to join, but like in the canteen they used to do these dances and stuff like that. She was so bloody cool, so engaging, and she really made us care and we knew that she care about us and stuff like that.

“She was bloody cool and so relatable and likable, that I really looked forward to my English lessons”.

In one of the most emotional moments from the evening, Adele was moved to tears when Emma then told her that Miss McDonald was actually in the audience and was making her way to the stage so the two could hug it out.

Adele was so moved she rushed off-stage to get her make-up fixed for the rest of the show. Out of the blue, she summoned Alan Carr up on stage to cover for her, leaving him to attempt to sing the opening bars of Make You Feel My Love.

You can watch the clip below:

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion!

The concert followed Adele's primetime CBS show, Adele: One Night Only earlier this month, where the superstar performer performed some of her new songs and was interviewed about her life by none other than Oprah Winfrey.

An Audience With Adele aired on Sunday, Nov. 21 in the UK and is now available to stream now on ITV Hub.