Andor episode 1 & 2 coming to ABC, Hulu and more for Thanksgiving

A galaxy far, far away is expanding, as the Disney Plus original Star Wars series Andor is coming to traditional TV as a holiday treat for US audiences. Andor episode 1 and episode 2 are going to be shown on ABC, FX, Freeform and the Hulu streaming service over the Thanksgiving holiday for anyone to watch with or without a Disney Plus subscription.

Andor is the latest original show set in the Star Wars universe and has been receiving a lot of positive buzz from critics and fans (92% of critics and 84% of viewers liked the show, per Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab)). The show follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who many know from the movie Rogue One, however, this series explains how he began his journey to becoming a rebel hero.

The series debuted on Disney Plus on September 21, with the season finale set to air on Wednesday, November 23. In addition to Luna, Andor stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

The first two episodes of Andor are going to be shown on the varying networks over different nights around Thanksgiving. Here is the official schedule:

Wednesday, November 23, 9-10:30 pm ET/PT on ABC

Thursday, November 24, 9-10:30 pm ET/PT on FX

Friday, November 25, 9-10:30 pm ET/PT on Freeform

Available November 23 to December 7 on Hulu

Anyone with a traditional TV service has access to ABC as the network is carried by all providers; or if you are old school and use a TV antenna, ABC is still available in all US TV markets through local channels. FX and Freeform are also provided by most traditional pay-TV providers, though you may need to check your service to confirm if they're part of your channel lineup. If you've moved on to live TV streaming services, ABC, FX and Freeform are all available on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (double check which Sling TV package for which channel) and YouTube TV.

For Hulu, the streaming service is available for consumers to subscribe to as a standalone option, is included with Hulu with Live TV or is part of the Disney Bundle.

Andor episode 1, "Kassa," sees Cassian's search for answers turn him into a wanted man. In episode 2, "That Would Be Me," finds Cassian trying to lay low while Imperial agents are pursuing him. Watch the trailer for Andor directly below: