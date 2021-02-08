Apple TV+ expands kids slate with 'Jane' inspired by the mission of Dr. Jane Goodall

Today Apple TV+ announced a straight-to-series order for Jane, a new mission-driven series for kids and families from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment, and the Jane Goodall Institute. Jane follows Jane Garcia, a 10-year-old girl with an active imagination. Jane and her trusty teammates work to protect an endangered animal through pretend-play in each mission-driven episode.

Jane is a live-action/CGI blended series, executive produced by J.J. Jonhson, with the Jane Goodall Institute also serving as executive producers. The newest edition to Apple TV+’s growing original content roster is the second series produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining Daytime Emmy-Award-winning and acclaimed series Ghostwriter, which recently premiered its second on Apple TV+.

The streaming platform is becoming a home to even more kids and family programming. Jane and Ghostwriter are joined by Helpsters from Sesame Workshop, The Snoopy Show from Peanuts and WildBrain, DreamWorks Animation’s Doug Unplugs, and Gaumont and Scholastic’s Stillwater. There is also the upcoming series Fraggle Rock from The Jim Henson Company, and a newly imagined original series based on the stories and illustrations of Maurice Sendak, Harriet, the Spy.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.