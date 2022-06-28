Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle doing a second Oprah interview?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set to film another tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey after they were spotted pulling up to her home in California.

On Monday, MailOnline (opens in new tab)reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed in a black Range Rover driving up to Oprah's $100 million Montecito mansion on Saturday afternoon (June 26) along with a woman who's believed to be their friend, actress Janina Gavankar (Big Sky).

It's unclear whether they brought either of their children with them during their short visit, but it is thought that Meghan was sitting in the back seat with a baby seat next to her.

According to their report, the royal couple spent around an hour on the property before heading home. Although Harry and Meghan are thought to be good friends with Oprah, this visit has led some to speculate that there's a possibility another sit-down interview could be in the works.

Their last interview hit international headlines and caused quite a stir as the pair opened up about their struggle with being a part of the Royal Family. Among other issues, they discussed how Meghan felt lonely and struggled with her mental health about becoming a part of the family, and Harry claimed that Charles had stopped taking his calls when Harry and Meghan stepped back from being senior royals at the start of 2021.

If another interview is to take place, it will no doubt draw some very impressive viewing figures, going by the audience statistics for the couple's last chat with Oprah. When it first aired on CBS on Sunday, March 7, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first interview was watched by an estimated 17.1 million people.

Unsurprisingly, their interview was one of the most-viewed TV broadcasts of the year in the UK. It drew an average audience of 11.1 million viewers (opens in new tab) when it was shown on ITV less than 24 hours after the interview premiered in the US, and viewing figures then peaked at a staggering 12.3 million as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about what had led them to make the decision to step back from the Royal Family.