As Paddington 3 trailer drops, new Hugh Bonneville drama gets release date

It's a big day for Hugh Bonneville fans as not only has the Paddington 3 trailer just dropped, but also a release date for his new ITV1 drama Douglas Is Cancelled has been announced.

Yes, ITV has confirmed that Douglas Is Cancelled will begin on Thursday, June 27 at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The four-part comedy-drama is set in a TV newsroom and stars Paddington actor Hugh, Karen Gillan and Ben Miles. It's written by ex-Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat.

Hugh plays Douglas, a national treasure in his job as a top news anchor. However, his life threatens to come crashing down when he makes an ill-advised joke at his cousin's wedding. A fellow guest threatens to expose him on social media and when an online storm breaks out Douglas finds himself under intense scrutiny.

Karen Gillan plays his co-host, who tries to get Douglas out of the massive media hole he’s dug himself. But can she succeed?

"Working again with a director like Ben (Palmer), on Steven's acidly witty script, with an ensemble of this calibre, is as daunting as it is exciting," says Hugh Bonneville about the show.

Karen Gillan adds, "To torment a man, let alone a man named Douglas, for four episodes — armed with the writing of Steven Moffat — is a great privilege that I’m going to enjoy every minute of."

Also starring in the series are Alex Kingston (A Discovery of Witches, Doctor Who), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso, The Martian) and Simon Russell Beale (Thor: Love and Thunder).

Meanwhile, it's a busy time for Hugh. As well as playing Mr Brown in Paddington in Peru, the 60-year-old is also shooting Downton Abbey 3, in which he will return as Lord Crawley. He's also bringing back his W1A character Ian Fletcher for a new spin off set in the world of football.

Douglas Is Cancelled, will begin on Thursday, June 27 at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX. It seems a shame also not to include the new Paddington trailer...