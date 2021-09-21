‘Batwoman’ season 3 trailer introduces the Mad Hatter

The CW has flipped on the Bat signal, as the third season of Batwoman will be arriving soon on the network, with a brand new trailer previewing what is in store for Ryan Wilder’s caped crusader. The new season of Batwoman is set to premiere on Oct. 13.

Season two of Batwoman had to deal with the departure of Ruby Rose in the role of Kate Kane/Batwoman, with Javicia Leslie flying in to save the day as the heir to the cowl, Ryan Wilder. No need for any change up this season as Leslie returns, but what lies ahead for Batwoman this season?

The trailer for the third season points to two big plot points. The first is the continuation of the missing Bat trophies storyline that was introduced in the second season, while the other is the arrival of a classic Batman villain to the series, the Mad Hatter (played by Amitai Marmorstein). Elsewhere, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is forced to get comfortable to her new surroundings in Arkham Asylum.

Watch the trailer below.

According to TVLine , there are also a number of other new cast members who will play big parts in the upcoming season that were not included in the trailer. Among them are Robin Givens as Jada Jet, who could be Ryan’s birth mother; Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet, Jada’s son and possibly Ryan’s brother; Victoria Cartagena, who is once again playing Renee Montoya after she had the role on Fox’s Gotham; and Bridget Regan as Pamela Isley, better known as Poison Ivy.

Batwoman, which is part of the CW’s Arrowverse, will premiere its third season on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to watch it live on the CW (Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, in addition to most traditional cable/satellite providers), or can watch it the next day exclusively on the CW app. You can also catch up with previous episodes on HBO Max.