BBC announces huge news about the future of hit drama Sherwood

It has been announced today, Tuesday, September 24, that the critically acclaimed drama Sherwood has been renewed by the BBC for a third season.

The hugely popular show arrived on BBC One in 2022 with Sherwood season 1 and Sherwood season 2 aired this summer, with fans praising the show for being one of the best dramas on TV.

The second series of Sherwood is inspired by the so-called ‘Shottingham’ gang wars that mired the region and the Nottinghamshire community in which series creator, James Graham, grew up.

Episode one of the latest series has been watched by more than 6.5 million viewers so far, and series two has also led to a resurgence in viewing for Sherwood’s first run on BBC iPlayer, with over 7.2 million streams for series one episodes since the beginning of August 2024 alone.

We now know that the series will return for a third season on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and it is thought that like the first two seasons, the new installment will once again address a host of powerful social and political themes.

Sherwood season 2 was a huge hit when it aired this summer. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking of the new commission, Sherwood writer and creator, James Graham thanked fans for their loyalty: “It continues to be the greatest privilege to tell stories set in and inspired by the history of my home county of Nottinghamshire.

"Having a returning series on the BBC is pretty much every British writer’s dream, and I’m incredibly grateful for the continued passion that Lindsay, Charlotte and Jo have for Sherwood - and to everyone at House Productions, the most supportive producers you can have. My biggest appreciation though goes to our audiences and I’m determined to deliver for them in a series three, which will be a new set of stories, and the continuation – and completion – of some strands I’ve been dreaming of for some time.”

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first two seasons of Sherwood are available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and in the US and Canada, Sherwood season 2 will be available on BritBox from Thursday, November 14, 2024.