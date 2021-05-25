'Beebo Saves Christmas' heads to The CW for the holidays

Praise Beebo! The CW has ordered a Legends of Tomorrow Christmas special — Beebo Saves Christmas — featuring the network's favorite weirdos... kind of! What we're really getting is a situation where fan favorite furry god Beebo is put in a situation where he has to save Christmas.

Beebo Saves Christmas will follow Beebo and his friends as they fight an evil elf named Sprinkles who believes Christmas would be more efficient without the Santa Claus holding the holiday back. Honestly, who better to save Christmas than the very toy that Professor Stein so desperately tried to find for his daughter? The beloved toy-turned-god isn't going to let himself and his friends get pushed around by some efficiency obsessed elf!

While the Legends themselves is unlikely to make an appearance, we will be getting a familiar voice returning to the universe. Victor Garber will narrate the special, with none other than Ernie Hudson visiting to voice Santa Claus.

Here's the official synopsis from The CW:

In the all-new animated one-hour special BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS, everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy turned furry god will once again be a hero as he hopes to save Christmas. When Sprinkles, an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Starring Ben Diskin as the voice of Beebo, Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, Chris Kattan as the voice of Sprinkles, Ernie Hudson as the voice of Santa and Victor Garber as the narrator.