Below Deck Down Under episode 14 sees Captain Jason fire multiple crewmates

The question of the season — who gets fired on Below Deck Down Under? — has finally been answered. Below Deck Down Under episode 14 sees multiple crewmates of the Thalassa super-yacht get let go, but who exactly gets the boot? Would it be Benny Crawley, whose attitude has ruffled feathers onboard, or fellow deckhand Brittini Burton, whose pottymouth seriously displeased bosun Jamie Sayed?

Well, the end of the last week's episode saw Captain Jason Chambers dismiss third stew Magda Ziomek, due to her perpetually messy laundry room, lack of five-star service experience and being forever glued to her boyfriend's texts on her phone. Chambers then went into the galley to chat with Chef Ryan McKeown — and then the credits rolled, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger.

Thankfully, Thursday's episode picked right up where we left off. "Listen mate, we've tried to get to a point where we can actually get the service [up] and so we've had to let Mags go," Captain Jason told McKeown. "And the food, we've tried to get that wow factor going but with the guests' feedback, I'm gonna have to let you go, mate."

"Love it," McKeown sarcastically responded.

"Yeah, we're moving on and we wish you the best," Chambers released him.

In terms of crew response, chief stew Aesha Scott — who has had friction with both Ziomek and McKeown throughout the season — told Tumi about the chef, "I'm so happy. I don't have to look at his face anymore, hallelujah!" But she did say, "I am sad about her though," regarding her fellow stew.

As for fellow department head, Jamie Sayed, he said he understood the captain's reasoning for firing Ryan, but not Magda, especially because he feels some of his deckhands were more deserving of dismissal. "Brittini's been disrespectful to me, Benny's f***ed up so many times. It's like Jamie respects Aesha more as a chief stew than me as a bosun," the bosun said in a confessional.

You'd think that the firings would bring an end to the drama, but this is Below Deck Down Under we're talking about. While packing in the crew cabins, Ryan and Magda commiserate about their firings — with the former loudly talking smack about the captain.

"Captain's a f***ing vagina," Ryan exclaims, with Chambers overhearing. "He's the only f***ing critic on the f***ing boat."

"Ryan, if you can't leave with grace, I'm gonna put a time limit on you [to pack]. 25 minutes max," the captain told him. When Ryan started backtalking to him, Chambers snapped: "Don't start with me... what you're showing now is your backstabbing attitude. Be as graceful as your partner over here," he says, referring to Magda.

"[Captain] told me to stay in contact. Yeah, probably not gonna happen," Ryan said in a confessional. His parting gift? Mooning the crew as he departed the dock.

Magda Ziomek, however, has a different reaction to the firing. "I wish I could be more like, 'F*** it, whatever,' but I'm not," she said in a confessional. "I know I f***ed up. My relationship and the work doesn't go together. I need to come back to myself."

She disembarked the yacht on a sweeter, sillier note, telling Captain Jason: "You're so beautiful in and out... and if I would be single, goddamn it!"

The episode sees a new chef and a new stewardess joining the charter — here's hoping things are smoother sailing from here on out.

Fans react to Below Deck Down Under episode 14

unlike ryan, at least magda finally realized she had no one to blame for herself for getting fired. #BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeckJune 2, 2022 See more

“Ryan & Magda have been fired. Oh I’m so happy I don’t have to look at his face anymore, HALLELUJAH!”LMAOOOOOOO AESHA!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BelowDeckDownUnderJune 2, 2022 See more

Hey Ryan...lets see how relevant you are when you get sacked ya sac!! #belowdeckdownunder #blandfood #blandafchef @BelowDeckJune 2, 2022 See more

Aesha's face after Captain Zaddy fired Ryan was all of our faces. Ha. #BelowDeckDownUnderJune 2, 2022 See more

Bye bye Magda you sucked as a stew now you can be w your bf #BelowdeckdownunderJune 2, 2022 See more

Aesha was all of us when Ryan was fired! 🎉 #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/xKVGueFsbUJune 2, 2022 See more

Nate already seems like a better chef than Ryan ever was #BelowDeckDownUnderJune 2, 2022 See more

The most satisfying thing I have EVER seen...... #ChefRyan being FIRED #BelowDeckDownUnder @BravoTV @hayuJune 2, 2022 See more

Get some Chef Boyardee, @tacobell and pizza. Guests won’t even know Ryan has been fired. #Chef @BelowDeck #BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck #DownUnderJune 2, 2022 See more

Not Magda telling the captain I would bang you if I didn’t have a man after she just got fired #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/k85ZcqYMhUJune 2, 2022 See more

Jamie's response to the firing of Magda and Ryan shows what a horrible leader that he is and will always be. Damn, he is just horrible. #BelowDeckDownUnderJune 2, 2022 See more

Bye, Ryan! The guests didn’t like your food. At least Magda knew she had a problem and left with grace #BelowDeckDownUnderJune 2, 2022 See more

What is wrong with Jamie? He's terrible at his job. Ryan may be the worst chef in the show's history. Magda & Benny have some major issues. Has any crew ever been this dysfunctional? #belowdeckdownunderJune 2, 2022 See more

Ryan is legit a child and I am glad Magda realized her relationship issues were a huge problem for herr on the boat... #BelowDeckDownUnderJune 2, 2022 See more

Ryan is horrible. Magda is horrible. Jamie is horrible. Ben is horrible. Captain should have changed this up midway through. Not here at the end. 🤷‍♂️ #belowdeckdownunderJune 2, 2022 See more

Does Ryan really think that Captain Jason is intimidated by him? I’m sorry but I have to laugh😂😂#BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/DoIBvKTE7VJune 2, 2022 See more