Jamie on Below Deck Down Under throws a tantrum over name-calling

Bosun Jamie on Below Deck Down Under runs to Captain Jason to tell on his fellow crewmates over the incident

It looks like Jamie on Below Deck Down Under got out of one crew feud only to immediately get entangled in another. 

During last week's episode of Below Deck Down Under season 1, bosun Jamie Sayed went to Captain Jason Chambers to complain about his fraught working relationship with one of his deckhands, Benny Crawley. Sayed was frustrated with Crawley's less-than-stellar work performance and Crawley with Sayed's tough managerial style. 

But Captain Jason smoothed it all over between the crewmates at the beginning of this week's installment — and the step-in wasn't the captain's only intervention with Jamie this week. 

On a crew night out, chief stew Aesha Scott, deckhand Brittini Burton and third stew Magda Ziomek were jokingly calling each other "bitch" during the drive to the bar. "Speaking of bitch," Scott started, recounting an earlier conversation she had with Jamie. "I went into the crew mess and I was like 'Yo, bitch'." Jamie responded, "I don't like that," to which a surprised Scott asked, "Oh, a bit sensitive towards that?"

The curse word is obviously something of a no-go for Sayed, who previously got into it with Brittini when she chummily called him that during a group dinner. "Don't call me bitch again," Jamie barked, to her, at the time. 

Aesha tells Magda to tauntingly say to Jamie "Yes, bitch!" when they arrive. Unsurprisingly, it does not go well. "Okay, Magda? Call me that again and I won't ever talk to you again," Jamie tells her. He brings up the b-word beef he has with Brittini, saying the deckie is on her last warning.

"I've told [Aesha], I've told [Brittini], not to call me that," Jamie angrily tells the group. 

The next morning, he brushes off Magda, when she comes to tell him that she feels guilty about the night before and goes to talk to Captain Jason: "I was going to have a talk with Brittini. She's been calling some of the boys names. Also, Aesha has been told to stop. Basically, they called me a 'bitch' a couple of times and I told them to stop."

The captain tells him he'll sort it out and has disciplinary one-on-ones with both Aesha and Brittini, the latter of whom is left in tears.

"I'm not shocked that Captain's telling me this right now, but I'm shocked that it went to him, period," Brittini says during a confessional. "Like, now who's being a bitch? That was a bitchy-bitch move."

Jamie on Below Deck Down Under's tantrum: fans react

Below Deck Down Under viewers largely agreed with Brittini, concurring that Jamie going directly to the captain instead of talking it out with his deckie was, in fact, a "bitchy-bitch" move.

