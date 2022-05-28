Jamie on Below Deck Down Under throws a tantrum over name-calling

It looks like Jamie on Below Deck Down Under got out of one crew feud only to immediately get entangled in another.

During last week's episode of Below Deck Down Under season 1, bosun Jamie Sayed went to Captain Jason Chambers to complain about his fraught working relationship with one of his deckhands, Benny Crawley. Sayed was frustrated with Crawley's less-than-stellar work performance and Crawley with Sayed's tough managerial style.

But Captain Jason smoothed it all over between the crewmates at the beginning of this week's installment — and the step-in wasn't the captain's only intervention with Jamie this week.

On a crew night out, chief stew Aesha Scott, deckhand Brittini Burton and third stew Magda Ziomek were jokingly calling each other "bitch" during the drive to the bar. "Speaking of bitch," Scott started, recounting an earlier conversation she had with Jamie. "I went into the crew mess and I was like 'Yo, bitch'." Jamie responded, "I don't like that," to which a surprised Scott asked, "Oh, a bit sensitive towards that?"

The curse word is obviously something of a no-go for Sayed, who previously got into it with Brittini when she chummily called him that during a group dinner. "Don't call me bitch again," Jamie barked, to her, at the time.

Aesha tells Magda to tauntingly say to Jamie "Yes, bitch!" when they arrive. Unsurprisingly, it does not go well. "Okay, Magda? Call me that again and I won't ever talk to you again," Jamie tells her. He brings up the b-word beef he has with Brittini, saying the deckie is on her last warning.

"I've told [Aesha], I've told [Brittini], not to call me that," Jamie angrily tells the group.

The next morning, he brushes off Magda, when she comes to tell him that she feels guilty about the night before and goes to talk to Captain Jason: "I was going to have a talk with Brittini. She's been calling some of the boys names. Also, Aesha has been told to stop. Basically, they called me a 'bitch' a couple of times and I told them to stop."

The captain tells him he'll sort it out and has disciplinary one-on-ones with both Aesha and Brittini, the latter of whom is left in tears.

"I'm not shocked that Captain's telling me this right now, but I'm shocked that it went to him, period," Brittini says during a confessional. "Like, now who's being a bitch? That was a bitchy-bitch move."

Jamie on Below Deck Down Under's tantrum: fans react

Below Deck Down Under viewers largely agreed with Brittini, concurring that Jamie going directly to the captain instead of talking it out with his deckie was, in fact, a "bitchy-bitch" move.

#BelowDeckDownUnder Jamie doesn’t like the word bitch cause the women took the power away from him by using the word to mean something else: bad ass super person. So now he’s left with “chick”May 27, 2022 See more

Wow, Jamie is such a baby. I agree he should be respected enough to not be called something if he’s expressed he doesn’t wanna be called that - but running to captain? Really? Communicate with your team “leader”. #BelowDeckDownUnderMay 27, 2022 See more

Jamie is a brat. If it isn’t easy or doesn’t go they way he wants he has a temper tantrum. He tried to turn the crew on the Captain. He should not be a position of power or managing anyone. #BelowDeckDownUnderMay 27, 2022 See more

So Jamie doesn't want to be called a bitch, then calls Aesha and Brittini bitches, then proceeds to run to captain for name calling 🤔 #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/8oTPHSG47TMay 27, 2022 See more

Aesha, @TumiMhlongo & Brittini are that trio I want to drink with!!! Ultimate favourites! They can call me a bitch any day! #belowdeckdownunder pic.twitter.com/E8jF5jzJlhMay 27, 2022 See more

So Jamie can call the girls bitches in a degrading way, but if the girls joke around and like “hey bitchhhh” and be playful he get sour and mean?? #belowdeckdownunderMay 27, 2022 See more

jaime if you don’t want to be called a bitch don’t call the girls bitches either! simple. #BelowDeckDownUnderMay 27, 2022 See more