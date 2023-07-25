Below Deck Down Under fans are not OK with how Luke kissed Margot

Episodes 2 and 3 of Below Deck Down Under season 2 played back-to-back for a double-the-fun Monday night on July 24. When a new stewardess showed up on board, more than one member of the deck team had their eye on her — and one acted on it in a way that the Bravo audience isn't cool with.

(In case you were wondering about those drunken guests who jumped off the boat in the middle of the night in last week's episode, no, Captain Jason Chambers didn't end up cruising them back to the marina after their bad behavior.)

After operating with only two stews at the start of the first charter, Margot Sisson joined the crew as part of the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast and quickly caught the eye of Bosun Luke Jones and Deckhand Harry Van Vliet. On their night out to celebrate a successful, yet challenging, first charter, the crew was enjoying drinks and dancing.

Margot and Luke had been flirting, and went to the bar to grab more drinks. He expressed how great the crew is and she said she didn't want anything to ruin it, like what could happen if everyone hooked up with each other. Then, Luke told Margot she had an eyelash in her eye and to shut her eye so he could get it. That appeared to just be a ploy, as he unexpectedly kissed her on the lips while her eyes were shut. Margot was completely shocked by the kiss and stepped back. Luke asked if they could kiss again and she said no multiple times. "You got your arms crossed like you’re upset, though," he said.

After the encounter, Margot talked to Chief Stew Aesha Scott and said Luke was "super aggressive" and how "it's too much right now." Once they got back to the boat, Margot was helping Luke get onboard and he pulled her in for more kissing. A little later on, Margot tried to explain to Luke that it's only been one day and she doesn't want to dive into it, because she doesn't know what she wants.

The next day, Luke approached Margot on the yacht. "I'm apologizing for forcefully kissing you last night," he said. Margot told him not to apologize and she didn't want him to feel bad. "I don't feel bad. I just didn't want you to be upset," Luke continued. Then, in his confessional, Luke said, "She f***ing loved it," seemingly discounting any feelings she had on the matter. Sigh.

Below Deck Down Under fans react to Luke surprising Margot with a kiss

Wow. Completely inappropriate to kiss her like that #BelowDeckDownUnderJuly 25, 2023 See more

Margot: I did not think you were going to do that!Luke: Come here.Margot: No!Luke: Yes! Margot: No!Luke: You have your arms crossed like you're upset.#BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/xOdefpPl3VJuly 25, 2023 See more

#BELOWDECKDOWNUNDER: homeboy doesn’t seem to know the meaning of consent. learn boundaries.July 25, 2023 See more

Luke is definitely giving me Gary vibes but worse!#BelowDeckDownUnderJuly 25, 2023 See more

Ew. She JUST said that she didn’t want the kisses that were forced on her to happen 🤮 #BelowDeckDownUnder #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/jPwX5d6d0PJuly 25, 2023 See more

Luke apologizes for non-consent kiss and I’m feeling less gross. Then he says “I don’t feel bad.” Nevermind. #BelowDeckDownUnderJuly 25, 2023 See more

Luke should be fired on the spot for that confessional…I said he was scary and he just proved it true. #BelowDeckDownUnderJuly 25, 2023 See more

Below Deck Down Under airs new episodes Mondays on Bravo, which are then available to stream Tuesdays on Peacock.