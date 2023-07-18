Below Deck Down Under crew have a rough go with first guests of season

Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott are back in Australia for Below Deck Down Under season 2 . In the first episode of the new season, the Below Deck Down Under crew got to know one another and had to quickly come together (with two crew members down) to please the first group of charter guests, who made their experience memorable in a very bad way.

The charter guests were a group of friends who had small spats throughout their first day on board that caused tension. It also didn't help that many of them were beyond tipsy. After their seafood extravaganza dinner, which had a bit of drama with some of the friends being annoyed with one another, it appeared that everyone was off to bed.

One of the guests, Brandon, came back upstairs in bathing suit briefs asking for champagne at 11 pm. He didn't go back to his room for long, however, and at 11:50 pm he came back upstairs looking for a cocktail.

Brandon wasn't the only one up. Kristyl, the guest who wrote on her preference sheet that she was sober and then stepped foot on the yacht demanding alcohol, woke up after falling asleep before dinner was even served. Brandon and Kristyl thought it was a good idea for their intoxicated selves to go for a dip off the coast of Cairns, Australia, at 1:35 in the morning.

"Can we go night swimming," Brandon asked Stew Laura Bileskalne? "No, you can't go swimming," she replied. He asked again after that. "No, you're under the influence and there's no one with you," Laura explained, noting that it was dark and the answer was a "hard no."

When Brandon went back to Kristyl, he told her that they would have to "hide" that they're swimming. The two proceeded to jump off the stern of the boat, and Laura came out to find the two in the water.

"Guys, I was very clear with you, if you jump in the water, the party's over," Laura said. "Oh, you said that?" replied Kristyl, who had jumped in topless. At 2:10 am, Laura woke up Captain Jason to tell him how the guests defied her.

Jumping in the water off a luxury yacht might seem like the thing to do when you charter a boat, but at nighttime with minimal visibility and no crew members to watch them, it's just not smart or safe. Captain Jason explained that there are sharks, box jellyfish and strong currents to worry about.

Brandon and Kristyl got out of the water. "You go back in the water and we're gonna go back to the marina," Captain Jason said.

"On my vacation, I'm the captain on the ship. You'll learn it tomorrow," Kristyl fired back. The two guests were clearly upset and wouldn't let the conversation rest, causing Captain Jason to say that they will be going back to the marina tomorrow. "No, no, no, b***h. F**k off," Brandon said to Captain Jason.

We’ll have to see if Captain Jason follows through and takes the guests back to the marina in the next episode, but we hope he stands his ground and shows them where lacking respect, going against orders and putting yourself in serious danger lands you.

Below Deck Down Under fans react to the guests jumping in nighttime water

These fools jumping in the water. They pulling the same stunt some guests pulled on Capt Lee’s season and he did NOT play with them. I know Jason isn’t about to either #BelowDeckDownUnderJuly 18, 2023 See more

Smh @ them drinking and them jumping into the water. 🦈 #BelowDeckDownUnderJuly 18, 2023 See more

#BelowDeckDownUnder kick them off the boat pic.twitter.com/UCOQWDG1VvJuly 18, 2023 See more

Oh, Captain Jason saying they’re going back to marina tomorrow and this charter is over. Yikes! #BelowDeckDownUnderJuly 18, 2023 See more

Take them back, Captain Jason! Wish you could have taken them right then but you do need to be safe. #BelowDeckDownUnderJuly 18, 2023 See more

Wait. Did blondie boy just tell Captain Jason to eff off?? Well, don't back down Captain, take them back to the marina in the morning! Drinking or not, UNACCEPTABLE! #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/Bdi1mas1N2July 18, 2023 See more

Below Deck Down Under season 2 airs new episodes Mondays on Bravo at 8 pm ET/PT. The episode are available to stream the next day on Peacock.