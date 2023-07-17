Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast: meet the crew of the Northern Sun
It's time to set sail again with Captain Jason and the Chief Stew Aesha on the M/Y Northen Sun in Below Deck Down Under season 2.
This season, Captain Jason and Aesha will be joined by a new crew in the majestic waters of Cairns, Australia, as they take charter guests on unforgettable trips at the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.
Let's meet the crew of Below Deck Down Under season 2.
Captain Jason Chambers
Captain Jason Chambers hails from Gosford, Australia. The Scorpio was born November 10 and has 23 years' experience in yachting. When he's not on the water he enjoys freediving and exploring, and watching Bravo's Vanderpump Rules.
When he's away on charter, he misses being near his daughter the most. His favorite charter destination is Papua New Guinea.
Captain Jason sums up Below Deck Down Under in these three words: "dramatic, wet, emotional."
Chief Stew Aesha Scott
Chief Stew Aesha Scott is from Tauranga, New Zealand. The Sagittarius was born November 27 and has 8 years' experience in yachting.
She's an avid hiker and loves doing yoga and reading, and she also loves enjoying a cocktail while reading a good book in the sun. When she's not working on charter, she sneaks away to send a message to family or take a nap.
While cleaning the bathroom isn't the most fun, Aesha enjoys the ability to have some alone time while getting her work done and the guest bathrooms are the best place for that. She shares that many people don't believe it when she says stews don't spend a lot of time outside while on charter, and that's why they're not as tan as you might expect.
She sums up season 2 with these three words: "unexpected emotional rollercoaster."
Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph
Chef Tzarina is from Bristol, England. Born April 13, she's an Aries with 4 years of yachting experience.
When she's not on the boat she enjoys a good night out with friends and meeting new people. When she's in her room during a break she enjoys watching movies, sleeping and sneaking a few snacks, or enjoying the latest ship gossip. Her favorite charter destination is Antigua.
Tzarina took one look at the Northern Sun and thought, "Is this the Antiques Roadshow on water?"
Deckhand Adam Kodra
Deckhand Adam is a Brooklyn, New York, native. He was born on December 31, which makes him a Capricorn. He's a new yachtie with only a year of experience, but he learned how to navigate using the stars so he's ready to take on the high seas on the Northern Sun.
He misses his family when he's on charter, and though he works on boats he's known to get seasick. His favorite destination is Fitzroy Island, Australia.
Stewardess Margot Sisson
Stewardess Margot is a Seattle, Washington, native. She was born August 28, which makes her a Virgo, and she has 2 years of yachting experience. She loves exploring new cities and finding all of the good bakeries.
She's friends with Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Natasha DeBourg, and when she's not on charter she enjoys watching Bravo.
Once on charter a guest asked her to pop a zit on his back, but it was actually a boil.
If she could trade places with another Below Deck member, it would be Courtney Skippon because she's always surrounded by "scenic views, self-care, nature, good food and the people she loves most."
Stewardess Laura Bileskalne
Stewardess Laura is a native of Riga, Latvia. This Taurus was born May 15 and has 3 years of yachting experience. She enjoys dancing, playing pool, concerts and hiking when she's not on charter. She's a fan of all the Bravo shows.
Her favorite destination on charter is Key West, Florida, and one thing that might surprise people about working on a boat is that the crew doesn't spend much time in the water. She points out that the crew doesn't have a luxurious life like their guests.
Deckhand Harry Van Vliet
Deckhand Harry hails from Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. His birthday is April 1 and he's an Aries with 3 years of yachting experience. When not on charter he enjoys scuba diving, surfing, wakeboarding, camping and anything outdoors. His special trait is being able to make friends with everyone.
When he's away on charter he misses his friends and good pub food.
When he first saw the Northern Sun he thought it was a great adventure boat and he loved it. His favorite destination is Puerto Escondido, Mexico.
Bosun Luke Jones
Bosun Luke calls Gold Coast, Australia, home. Born June 19, this Gemini has 7 years of yachting experience. He enjoys networking, skydiving and anything that gets him in the water.
He feels like the world is his home so he doesn't miss being away. He was lucky enough to be based in the Seychelles for four years.
When working on boats, he notes that you're isolated from friends and family. But it's also about opening the mind to new people and experiences. "You're going with the wind letting yourself be free with the travels."
Below Deck Down Under season 2 airs Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.
