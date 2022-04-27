Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode 10 sees the sad departure of a fan-favorite crew mate

Who do we say goodbye to in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode 10?

Gabriela Barraga, Ashley Marti, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode 10
(Image credit: Bravo)

A whole season's worth of drama came to a head in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode 10. 

Second stew Gabriela Barragan and third stew Ashley Marti have been at odds since the beginning of the charter season, when chief stew Daisy Kelliher first appointed the Parsifal III ladies their respective ranks, with Marti clearly annoyed that she got the more entry-level position. Things got worse when both ladies simultaneously fell into a flirtation with first mate Gary King.

So it was no surprise to viewers when, on a recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3, Ashley broke her promise to Gabriela. She blabbed to anyone who would listen about a private conversation she had with Gabby in which the latter emotionally confessed that she wanted to quit due to all of the interpersonal problems she's been having with her crew mates on the boat — with Ashley even going so far as to bring the news all the way up to their boss, Daisy.

Couple that with yet another drunken fight with chef Marcos Spaziani during a day off with the crew and you have the recipe for a Barragan breakdown. After a tearful phone call with her friend Cookie and a sit-down discussion with Daisy, Gabriela makes a decision and asks to speak with Captain Glenn Shephard. 

“I think that I’m not in an environment that’s conducive to my mental well being. I love my job. I love what I do. But I have some work to do with my interpersonal relationships while living and working on a boat, and I know that," Gabby tells the captain. 

She continues: "I don’t want to disappoint you or let anybody down. I want to be a part of the crew. I don’t want them to feel uncomfortable around me. I don’t want it to affect them either. I’m feeling like it’s the healthiest thing for me to leave the boat…I don’t want to quit right before a pickup, but I think it’s the best thing for me to do.”

Crew reactions were mixed, with Daisy and deckhand Kelsie Goglia sad to see her go, Chef Marcos sympathetic to her struggles, and Ashley positively gleeful about her former roommate's departure, bragging to the crew that she's now the proud owner of the bottom bunk. 

Fans weigh in on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode 10:

While some Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers were happy à la Ashley to see Gabriela go, most fans took to Twitter to mourn the departure of the stewardess.

You can watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo in the US and on Hayu the next day in the UK.

