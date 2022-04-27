Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode 10 sees the sad departure of a fan-favorite crew mate

A whole season's worth of drama came to a head in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode 10.

Second stew Gabriela Barragan and third stew Ashley Marti have been at odds since the beginning of the charter season, when chief stew Daisy Kelliher first appointed the Parsifal III ladies their respective ranks, with Marti clearly annoyed that she got the more entry-level position. Things got worse when both ladies simultaneously fell into a flirtation with first mate Gary King.

So it was no surprise to viewers when, on a recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3, Ashley broke her promise to Gabriela. She blabbed to anyone who would listen about a private conversation she had with Gabby in which the latter emotionally confessed that she wanted to quit due to all of the interpersonal problems she's been having with her crew mates on the boat — with Ashley even going so far as to bring the news all the way up to their boss, Daisy.

Couple that with yet another drunken fight with chef Marcos Spaziani during a day off with the crew and you have the recipe for a Barragan breakdown. After a tearful phone call with her friend Cookie and a sit-down discussion with Daisy, Gabriela makes a decision and asks to speak with Captain Glenn Shephard.

“I think that I’m not in an environment that’s conducive to my mental well being. I love my job. I love what I do. But I have some work to do with my interpersonal relationships while living and working on a boat, and I know that," Gabby tells the captain.

She continues: "I don’t want to disappoint you or let anybody down. I want to be a part of the crew. I don’t want them to feel uncomfortable around me. I don’t want it to affect them either. I’m feeling like it’s the healthiest thing for me to leave the boat…I don’t want to quit right before a pickup, but I think it’s the best thing for me to do.”

Crew reactions were mixed, with Daisy and deckhand Kelsie Goglia sad to see her go, Chef Marcos sympathetic to her struggles, and Ashley positively gleeful about her former roommate's departure, bragging to the crew that she's now the proud owner of the bottom bunk.

Fans weigh in on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode 10:

While some Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers were happy à la Ashley to see Gabriela go, most fans took to Twitter to mourn the departure of the stewardess.

The way this crew handles her leaving is BS… #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 26, 2022 See more

Don't see any legitimate issues Marcos, Gary, and Colin have with Gabriela. I don't see it. Gabriela works hard, does her work, but they are still angry at her. Ashley led the attack and Marcos, Gary and Colin got on board #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailingApril 26, 2022 See more

Saddest thing to me is Gabriela seeing how Ashley was treating her behind her back while pretending to be her friend. What a mole. #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 26, 2022 See more

Gabby honey I always stick up for you but I’m sorry…the fault is on you during the day off at the villa. 💗#BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 26, 2022 See more

I wanna see Gaby on another season! #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 26, 2022 See more

I’m really sad that Gabriela decided to leave. 😔 Her mental health should always come first but I do NOT agree that she was the problem. Ashley is not professional, and Daisy should’ve tried to fix it. Everyone was too busy getting wasted to care. #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 26, 2022 See more

Wow amazing self awareness from Gabriela.👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 26, 2022 See more

Going to miss Gabriela's hard work, quick wit and her outfits. Girl is glamorous like a super model and always slays. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/0l1VWNgsWsApril 26, 2022 See more

I hope gabi is reading #BelowDeckSailingYacht Twitter and feeling vindicated. Because we love you and you didn’t deserve that.April 26, 2022 See more

Why is Gaby poking at my Marcos Bear 🥺. #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckApril 26, 2022 See more

Watching Gabriela be so hard on herself has been tough as I recognise that I am exactly like her with overthinking & internalising the microaggressions. I’m glad she left of her own accord so to not see another Black woman being alienated #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/2Yl9F6UfrsApril 26, 2022 See more

Gabriela left?? Oh well I think it wasn’t right for her her mental health and well-being comes first #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 26, 2022 See more

Like I said before, this exactly how being othered works. Ashley played it by the book. Going around telling everyone that Gabi is aggressive planted the seed and did exactly what it was meant to do… isolate Gabriela. #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 26, 2022 See more

It’s so horrible when you have to socialise/work in a group that includes a sour faced c0w 🙃. I feel for Gabby because she isn’t a fake person and is relatable ❤️ #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 26, 2022 See more

@SailingGabriela Classy exit. Good on ya. Sorry to see you go, but wish you all the best in your journey. #BelowDeckSailingYachtApril 26, 2022 See more

Gabriela, I just wanted to say I admire your will & strength to know what you need to do to better yourself. You come first. I hope we’ll get to see you again! You are an incredible stew & human. Hang in there sunshine! @SailingGabriela #BDSY #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckApril 26, 2022 See more

You can watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo in the US and on Hayu the next day in the UK.