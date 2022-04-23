Better Call Saul season 6 gets perfect scores from critics and audience

*This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul S6*

The final season of AMC’s hit Better Call Saul has premiered on Netflix in the UK and fans are already hailing it as ‘amazing’ and ‘masterful’.

In fact, the first two episodes available of season 6 have earned Better Call Saul a perfect 100 per cent rating from critics on the influential Rotten Tomatoes website and a 99 per cent score from the audience.

Louis Chilton in The Independent gave the episodes five stars and wrote: “With just 12 more episodes to go, it’s clear that Better Call Saul is ramping up for its endgame. But if the first two episodes are anything to judge it by, it’s going to go about that the same way it has the rest of its story. Slowly. Methodically. The devil is in the details, but so is everything else. It’s a pleasure to be three steps behind.”

Nick Schrager in The Daily Beast said, simply: “Better Call Saul has arguably the finest cast on television, as well as the sharpest writing and direction.”

The hugely-anticipated season 6 will see shady lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) transform into Saul Goodman, his alter ego and a man who becomes a key character in the legendary companion series, Breaking Bad.

So far, fans seem happy with the way the storylines are being wrapped up in a season much delayed by the Covid pandemic. Rapturous compliments and intriguing theories abound.

“Worth every minute of the wait!” wrote one superfan.

"If anyone is looking for me I'll be glued to the TV!”

.@BetterCallSaul & @RussianDoll is back on @NetflixUK 📺 if anyone is looking for me I'll be glued to the telly 😂 #BetterCallSaul #RussianDoll



Many believe Jimmy’s wife and partner in crime Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) is the real inspiration behind his transition into Saul, particularly her involvement in the commercials for ‘Saul Goodman’.

One viewer posted: “I think this is biggest reveal, Kim was behind the Saul transformation more than Jimmy. Also a note from earlier epi, the guy who scammed Jimmy's dad at the store told Jimmy "there are wolves & sheep,decide which one you are”.”

Kim revealing her true nature is a big thing for Better Caul Saul aficionados.

A fan noted: “Twisting Kim the way they did with Walter White... Wow masterminds! We can clearly see now Kim's a wolf!”

"When I grow up, I want to be Kim Wexler....”

When I grow up, I want to be Kim Wexler…. #BetterCallSaul #badass

As we know, Kim Wexler didn’t feature in Breaking Bad, which begs the very dark question: how does she exit the world of Jimmy/Saul Better Call Saul? We can’t imagine she leaves on a round-the-world cruise...

Elsewhere, the conflicted morality of Gus Fring’s dead-eyed hitman Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) is driving his decisions, specifically around his protective instincts towards granddaughter Jesse and the treacherous on-the-run Nacho.

Two new episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 air each Monday on Netflix in the UK and AMC in the US.