Beyond Paradise cast tease Martha and Humphrey wedding prospects

Ever since Beyond Paradise arrived on our screens, fans of the Death In Paradise spin-off have been wondering when we're going to get to see a wedding between DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton).

The couple got engaged before the series began, but their relationship was under a lot of pressure in the first season as the couple tried to conceive a child through IVF, without success. Martha ultimately chose not to try again because she found the process too upsetting, and she tearfully broke off their engagement in the season's penultimate episode because she feared that Humphrey would eventually grow to resent her as the reason he never became a father.

Happily, the couple got back together in the finale and agreed that the two of them could be a complete family on their own — however, in the Christmas special, they impressed social worker Hannah Owen (Amalia Vitale) with the way they looked after a young runaway. She suggested to Humphrey and Martha that they'd make great foster parents, which is a storyline that the second season is set to explore in more detail.

As for the prospect of the long-awaited nuptials of Humphrey and Martha, star Kris Marshall addressed the possibility when we spoke to him recently — although, according to him, it looks like fans might still have a bit of a wait on their hands. However, he could be bluffing, as there have been pictures circulating that appear to show the couple tying the knot.

"It's the classic 'will they, won't they?' with Humphrey and Martha," he said. "I think what makes them such a brilliant couple is that they make everything not very easy for themselves! But what I love about Humphrey and Martha is that they don't put any expectations on the other person, they just sort of exist together. Of course, the ongoing goal is to have a wedding — but when that will happen, I don't know. They're focusing mainly on testing the water with fostering, and so a wedding is not necessarily on their radar — but when is anything on their radar? They're sort of wonderfully disorganised as a couple. They're not great planners, I don't think!"

Kris's co-star Barbara Flynn, who plays Martha's mother Anne, also had a few things to say on the prospect of a potential wedding between Humphrey and Martha...

"I think Anne would like it very much — she'd get in there and try to organize the living daylights out of it, probably!" she said. "I think it would be a lovely thing, but I don't know whether Anne would ever dare bring it up. Humphrey and Martha are both such busy people — I don't know how Humphrey gets the time to solve crimes because there's so much going on! But he's a wonderful person, and it's quite clear after two series that they get on. All you want for your child is happiness — so to push any further might be unwise."

Beyond Paradise season 2 begins on Friday 22 March at 8 pm on BBC One.