Beyond Paradise release date revealed at last
Beyond Paradise will begin this month the BBC has announced
Beyond Paradise, the Death in Paradise spin-off featuring the return of Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, has finally been given a release date.
Yes, the official Beyond Paradise twitter page has announced that the series will begin on BBC1 on Friday, February 24.
To celebrate the news, there's also a brand new picture with Kris Marshall in the middle as Humphrey.
Joining Kris Marshall are Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins.
BREAKING NEWS: #BeyondParadise is coming to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer on Friday 24th February 🌞📸: Todd Anthony pic.twitter.com/SJZ84KJYH4February 6, 2023
Teasing the new series, the BBC says: "A new adventure awaits as we find them arriving in Shipton Abbott, Martha's hometown near the beautiful Devonshire coast, having left London. As they embark on their new life whilst temporarily living with Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd (Barbara Flynn), the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force.
"Quickly making an impression on the somewhat eclectic team; DS Esther Williams, PC Kelby Hartford and Margo Martins, Humphrey sets out to help crack a host of baffling cases, with the Shipton Abbott squad witnessing a whole new approach to police work…
"Each week the team will face a new crime with a unique puzzle at its heart. The not-so-sleepy town of Shipton Abbott will be rocked by an entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the seventeenth century, the robbery of a highly prized painting, a body bizarrely discovered in a crop circle and a serial arsonist with a seeming distaste for local businesses.”
Beyond Paradise will come to BBC1 after the end of Death in Paradise season 12, which stars Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker. Fans are eager to see the return of Kris as Humphrey, who was a hugely popular character in the show. Humphrey originally turned up on Saint Marie to solve the murder of his predecessor DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller).
Beyond Paradise will start on BBC1 on Friday, February 24. No US release date has been announced yet.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
