Beyond Paradise release date revealed at last

Beyond Paradise, the Death in Paradise spin-off featuring the return of Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, has finally been given a release date.

Yes, the official Beyond Paradise twitter page has announced that the series will begin on BBC1 on Friday, February 24.

To celebrate the news, there's also a brand new picture with Kris Marshall in the middle as Humphrey.

Joining Kris Marshall are Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins.

Teasing the new series, the BBC says: "A new adventure awaits as we find them arriving in Shipton Abbott, Martha's hometown near the beautiful Devonshire coast, having left London. As they embark on their new life whilst temporarily living with Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd (Barbara Flynn), the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force.

"Quickly making an impression on the somewhat eclectic team; DS Esther Williams, PC Kelby Hartford and Margo Martins, Humphrey sets out to help crack a host of baffling cases, with the Shipton Abbott squad witnessing a whole new approach to police work…

"Each week the team will face a new crime with a unique puzzle at its heart. The not-so-sleepy town of Shipton Abbott will be rocked by an entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the seventeenth century, the robbery of a highly prized painting, a body bizarrely discovered in a crop circle and a serial arsonist with a seeming distaste for local businesses.”

Beyond Paradise will come to BBC1 after the end of Death in Paradise season 12, which stars Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker. Fans are eager to see the return of Kris as Humphrey, who was a hugely popular character in the show. Humphrey originally turned up on Saint Marie to solve the murder of his predecessor DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller).

Beyond Paradise will start on BBC1 on Friday, February 24. No US release date has been announced yet.