EastEnders' Big Mo to make an ICONIC return to Walford

EastEnders favourite Mo Harris (Laila Morse), aka ‘Big Mo’ will be returning for a short stint in Walford.

Big Mo left EastEnders in 2021 for a life of fun on a cruise ship with her fiancé Fat Elvis, but Mo is sailing back to Albert Square for a short while later this summer.

But with Mo being the biggest schemer of the family, what brings her back this time? What shenanigans has she got up her sleeve?

Last time, Mo left Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) with a garage full of cannabis plants as she went off on her cruise.

Despite trouble and mischief not being far behind for Mo, one thing for certain is that things are never quiet when she’s around.

On reprising her role as Mo Harris, Laila said: “I always have so much fun playing Mo so I can’t wait to get back to the Square and see what mischief she gets up to this time. I’ve missed my on-screen family so much and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

Laila will be reprising her role as the iconic Big Mo. (Image credit: BBC)

Jean decided to recruit Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) to help her deal with the uncontrollable cannabis jungle and the pair began selling it off.

However, Jean later used the drugs to frame Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) as revenge for wrongly getting Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) sent to prison for assault.

Mo will surely be adding to the chaos currently unfolding in Albert Square, with her granddaughter Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) facing all kinds of threats and danger as she dates Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) who is currently facing life in prison.

Will Mo's return be a pleasant surprise for Kat? Or will she add more drama to her already turbulent life?

And with Jean currently in hospital with bipolar disorder, could Mo be on-hand to support her friend during this tough time?

