Blue Lights fans spot big blunder in series opener

Grace (left) might have been driving two different cars in the final few minutes of Blue Lights' first episode.

Blue Lights, a new BBC police drama about three rookie officers in Belfast, premiered last night (Monday, March 27, 2023), and some fans couldn't help but point out a big error in the first episode!

Blue Lights sees Siân Brooke, Katherine Devlin, and Nathan Braniff taking center stage as Grace, Annie and Tommy, three early-career officers serving with the PNSI (the Police Service of Northern Ireland) who are currently working through their probationary period.

It's fair to say that our first outing with them didn't go too smoothly, as episode one saw each of our main stars not quite nailing frontline police work and getting into bother for their mistakes.

On the whole, the series opener Whilst Blue Lights reviews seemed very positive and plenty of fans had good things to say about the series premiere, some couldn't help but point out that there'd been a bit of a mix-up with Grace's car at the end of the episode.

In the final few minutes of the show, Grace was driving home in the rain when she drove past Angela, a woman who she and her mentor Stevie had just recently brought into custody (who had been released after demands from a man called Joseph).

Grace was determined to try and help Angela in any way she could throughout the episode, and offered her a lift home in her Audi. Partway through the scene, though, fans at home spotted that the vehicle Grace was driving kept changing through the scene.

"Picks her up in an Audi and a few minutes later drops her off in a Skoda!!! Basic stuff" said one viewer.

Picks her up in an Audi and a few minutes later drops her off in a Skoda!!! Basic Stuff 🙈🙈 @BBCOne #bluelights pic.twitter.com/8jHARyqwk6March 27, 2023 See more

A second fan wrote: "Started watching this new @BBCOne (opens in new tab) drama last night #BlueLights (opens in new tab) with Mrs. C Started off great, watching the 2nd this evening on iPlayer Loved how they manage to make an Audi turn into a Skoda, then back into an Audi, and back into a Skoda again; all in one scene."

Started watching this new @BBCOne drama last night #BlueLights with Mrs. C Started off great, watching the 2nd this evening on iPlayer Loved how they manage to make an Audi turn into a Skoda, then back into an Audi, and back into a Skoda again; all in one scene. pic.twitter.com/499pIGNgbwMarch 28, 2023 See more

"How can you get the vehicle exterior and interior shots so wrong. Discovery / Freeland and then Audi / Skoda. #details" wrote a third, and there were more fans lining up to point out the same continuity error.

#Bluelights @BBCOne @TwoCitiesTV How can you get the vehicle exterior and interior shots so wrong. Discovery / Freeland and then Audi / Skoda.#detailsMarch 27, 2023 See more

Why’s her Audi got a Skoda’s steering wheel? 🤣 #BlueLightsMarch 27, 2023 See more

#bluelights Anyone else notice the Audi,Skoda,Audi blooper.March 27, 2023 See more

#bbc #bluelights S1 E1 end drops her off in a Skoda but arrives home in an Audi - nice #continuityMarch 27, 2023 See more

Blue Lights continues Mondays at 9 pm on BBC One, but all six episodes are already available to stream on BBC iPlayer if you can't wait to binge the whole show. And if you're looking for more shows to watch, check out our guide to the best BBC dramas you should be streaming right now.