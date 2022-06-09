Brand new Neighbours tour sees the soap's best-loved stars coming to the UK

Neighbours official Twitter account shared a cast photo ahead of the last filming day in June.

Following the sad news earlier this year that Neighbours was set to be axed, plans for a UK cast tour has now been confirmed for next spring.

A Neighbours: Live in Conversation night at London’s Adelphi Theatre had to be postponed in 2020 during the pandemic but it’s now been renamed as Neighbours: The Farewell Tour, with an additional seven dates around the country.

The London performance will see the show move from the Adelphi to the London Palladium, where the Neighbours cast once appeared in front of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret at the 1988 Royal Variety Performance.

Tickets for the UK tour in March 2023 will go on sale this June. (Image credit: Maple Tree Entertainment and Freemantle Australia)

The tour promises to treat fans to ‘Never-before-heard stories from Erinsborough’ with an opportunity for an audience Q&A and even a chance to meet the stars in person.

Dean Elliot, producer at Maple Tree Entertainment (who have collaborated with Freemantle Australia on the shows) commented:

“When Neighbours: Live in Conversation sold out within 24 hours, we knew that the love for the show could see it tour the UK, and there is no better time to take to the road than to mark the end and to honour its rich and lengthy history… We can’t wait to put on a show that the fans will love and deserve.”

A special hour-long episode to mark the last ever Neighbours will be aired on Monday 1 August.

Producers have revealed there will be a final month-long celebration of the show that will see some of Neighbours best-loved characters returning, including Ian Smith as Harold Bishop, Guy Pearce as Mike Young and Jason Donovan and Kyle Minogue as Scott and Charlene Robinson.

Neighbours’ Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, has promised:

“Whether the eighties, nineties, naughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close. Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve.”

Tickets for Neighbours: The Farewell Tour go on general sale on Friday 17 June, with a pre-sale on Wednesday 15 June for dates at Manchester Bridgewater Hall, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, Glasgow Royal Concert hall, Cardiff St David’s hall, London Palladium Theatre, Birmingham Symphony Hall, Brighton Centre, and Southampton Mayflower Theatre.

For full details and to subscribe for pre-sale head to mapletreeentertainment.com/neighbours (opens in new tab)