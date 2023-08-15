Brand new Neighbours trailer reveals HUGE wedding twist for soap's return

Neighbours fans have been eagerly waiting for the soap's return ever since it was announced that Amazon Freevee had picked up the soap following its ending last summer — and now not only will we have new episodes on our screens next month, but we also have an extended trailer teasing all the drama to come.

Viewers have been desperate to know what all our Ramsay Street favorites have been up to since we last saw them, as well as looking forward to meeting the new faces who have joined the soap since it was rebooted.

The new 90-second trailer sees all our old favorites back where they belong in Erinsborough, but as always with Neighbours, there is plenty of drama also packed in — mainly in the form of a mystery wedding.

While the trailer might not reveal who is tying the knot, we do know that their big day is unlikely to go to plan... after all, this is Erinsborough!

The trailer also confirms that the new season of the show will be set two years after the finale that aired on Channel 5 last summer, with Susan Kennedy saying in the clip that "a lot has happened in the last two years".

There are also some new faces in the trailer... Byron Stone is now played by Xavier Molyneux, while newcomer Reece Sinclair, played by Mischa Barton (The OC), can be seen causing trouble as she is accused of keeping secrets.

There is also romance on the cards between Neighbours favourite Mackenzie Stone and newcomer Haz Devkar, while Toadie Rebecchi's children, Nell and Hugo, look to have been recast for the new episodes.

But there are plenty of familiar faces too.

As well as Karl and Susan Kennedy being in the trailer, Ramsay Street legend Harold Bishop could also be seen as well as Jane Harris and Mike Young, who reunited in the soap finale last August.

There are new faces as well as familiar ones returning for the new Neighbours reboot. (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Neighbours will return to screens on Monday, September 18, with new episodes releasing daily, Monday-Thursday, at 7 am. BST, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.