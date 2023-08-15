Brand new Neighbours trailer reveals HUGE wedding twist for soap's return
A new Neighbours trailer has revealed there are wedding bells coming to Erinsborough — but who is getting married?
Neighbours fans have been eagerly waiting for the soap's return ever since it was announced that Amazon Freevee had picked up the soap following its ending last summer — and now not only will we have new episodes on our screens next month, but we also have an extended trailer teasing all the drama to come.
Viewers have been desperate to know what all our Ramsay Street favorites have been up to since we last saw them, as well as looking forward to meeting the new faces who have joined the soap since it was rebooted.
The new 90-second trailer sees all our old favorites back where they belong in Erinsborough, but as always with Neighbours, there is plenty of drama also packed in — mainly in the form of a mystery wedding.
While the trailer might not reveal who is tying the knot, we do know that their big day is unlikely to go to plan... after all, this is Erinsborough!
The trailer also confirms that the new season of the show will be set two years after the finale that aired on Channel 5 last summer, with Susan Kennedy saying in the clip that "a lot has happened in the last two years".
There are also some new faces in the trailer... Byron Stone is now played by Xavier Molyneux, while newcomer Reece Sinclair, played by Mischa Barton (The OC), can be seen causing trouble as she is accused of keeping secrets.
There is also romance on the cards between Neighbours favourite Mackenzie Stone and newcomer Haz Devkar, while Toadie Rebecchi's children, Nell and Hugo, look to have been recast for the new episodes.
But there are plenty of familiar faces too.
As well as Karl and Susan Kennedy being in the trailer, Ramsay Street legend Harold Bishop could also be seen as well as Jane Harris and Mike Young, who reunited in the soap finale last August.
Neighbours will return to screens on Monday, September 18, with new episodes releasing daily, Monday-Thursday, at 7 am. BST, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S.
The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.