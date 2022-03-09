Bridgerton season 2 trailer teases iconic Colin Firth lake moment for Anthony
By Lucy Buglass published
Bridgerton season 2 is only weeks away, and we now have an official trailer to get a proper taste of what to expect. Are you ready?
Bridgerton season 2 is right around the corner, and Netflix has just dropped the official trailer to get everyone excited before the big day.
We don't have long to wait until the arrival of Bridgerton season 2, as the series is set to land on Friday March 25. Now that it's mere weeks away, we've got a proper glimpse of what to expect as we dive back into the Regency Era.
Taking to social media, Netflix shared the official trailer and wrote: "It's the moment you've been waiting for... Here is the official trailer for Bridgerton season 2, arriving 25 March only on Netflix."
In it, we once again have the now iconic Lady Whistledown voiceover, provided by Julie Andrews. Whistledown's society papers are the talk of the town as she reports on all the latest gossip, so it's no wonder she's here to talk us through the trailer.
Of course, we now know that Whistledown's true identity is Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), but the local residents have no idea she's the one reporting on everyone's lives and loves, so she's able to do her writing in secret.
The trailer shows us more of the budding romance between newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), as he plans to find a wife this season. You can watch the full trailer below...
It's the moment you've been waiting for... Here is the official trailer for Bridgerton Season 2, arriving 25 March only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/0jzn4733B9March 9, 2022
There's plenty of drama ahead too, as one scene shows Anthony having an unfortunate mishap with a corgi, where he falls into the lake in front of everyone, but still manages to catch the eye of Kate whose sister tells her that it's "rude to stare"!
Anthony also has some honest chats with his sister Daphne regarding their father, and it's his time for love to blossom as we already saw Daphne marry the Duke of Hastings last season. But will he find happiness the way his sister did?
The second season is based on the novel The Viscount Who Loved Me where it is revealed Anthony is looking "for a debutante who meets his impossible standard". That is, until Kate and her family arrives from India, and everything seems to change from him.
Bridgerton season 1 is streaming on Netflix now, and season 2 will follow on March 25.
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story and Black Mirror, but recently she's loving everything about Apple TV's Severance.
When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting where she can spend hours talking about her latest obsessions with like-minded fans!
