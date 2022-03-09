Bridgerton season 2 trailer teases iconic Colin Firth lake moment for Anthony

Bridgerton season 2 is right around the corner, and Netflix has just dropped the official trailer to get everyone excited before the big day.

We don't have long to wait until the arrival of Bridgerton season 2, as the series is set to land on Friday March 25. Now that it's mere weeks away, we've got a proper glimpse of what to expect as we dive back into the Regency Era.

Taking to social media, Netflix shared the official trailer and wrote: "It's the moment you've been waiting for... Here is the official trailer for Bridgerton season 2, arriving 25 March only on Netflix."

In it, we once again have the now iconic Lady Whistledown voiceover, provided by Julie Andrews. Whistledown's society papers are the talk of the town as she reports on all the latest gossip, so it's no wonder she's here to talk us through the trailer.

Of course, we now know that Whistledown's true identity is Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), but the local residents have no idea she's the one reporting on everyone's lives and loves, so she's able to do her writing in secret.

The trailer shows us more of the budding romance between newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), as he plans to find a wife this season. You can watch the full trailer below...

It's the moment you've been waiting for... Here is the official trailer for Bridgerton Season 2, arriving 25 March only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/0jzn4733B9March 9, 2022 See more

There's plenty of drama ahead too, as one scene shows Anthony having an unfortunate mishap with a corgi, where he falls into the lake in front of everyone, but still manages to catch the eye of Kate whose sister tells her that it's "rude to stare"!

Anthony also has some honest chats with his sister Daphne regarding their father, and it's his time for love to blossom as we already saw Daphne marry the Duke of Hastings last season. But will he find happiness the way his sister did?

The second season is based on the novel The Viscount Who Loved Me where it is revealed Anthony is looking "for a debutante who meets his impossible standard". That is, until Kate and her family arrives from India, and everything seems to change from him.

Bridgerton season 1 is streaming on Netflix now, and season 2 will follow on March 25.