Bridgerton season 3 clip: How a fan idea made the cut!

Netflix have released an intriguing Bridgerton season 3 clip, which has made us more excited than ever for the hit show to return to our screens in May.

The new teaser arrived on 14 February, a day of love and romance, but there was precious little of either to be seen in Penelope Featherington's exchange with Colin Bridgerton.

The pair have been close in previous seasons and will be the two leading stars of this year's third chapter, which is based upon the fourth book in Julia Quinn's series of Bridgerton novels, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Fans of the show will be willing the pair to finally find happiness together, yet things get off to a rocky start following events at the end of 2022's second season.

In the closing scenes, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) was devastated to overhear Colin (Luke Newton) telling people how he would never court her and she wastes no time reminding him of his remarks in this clip from the third series.

The clip has caused plenty of internet chatter, especially after fans noticed that Penelope didn't call Colin by his first name, as she has done in the past, but addressed him as 'Mr Bridgerton'.

Yet it seems this line was not in Jess Brownell's original script and was only included when cast members urged her to add it after picking up on comments from fans of the series.

At a recent press event, Nicola told journalists...

"Jess did put that in the scene after we asked her," she explained "I saw so many of the fans saying 'Penelope always calls him Colin, Colin, Colin... she's never called him Mr. Bridgerton'. They really wanted that, so we brought that to Jess and she put it in the scene!"

Great work Bridgerton fans!