Bridget Jones fourth movie signs One Day star

Bridget Jones returns for a fourth movie, titled Mad About The Boy, and further casting has been announced including a familiar face from Netflix's One Day.

Leo Woodall, who recently played the leading role of Dexter Mayhew in the hit TV series, is rumoured to be playing Bridget's younger love interest in the new movie, though the producers are remaining tight-lipped about what the plot details will be.

He's not the only new exciting addition to the cast either, with 12 Years a Slave star Chiwetel Ejiofor also on the cast list, in an as yet unconfirmed role. Meanwhile, Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Emma Thompson are all back to reprise their iconic roles.

They'll be starring as the titular Bridget Jones, the dashing Daniel Cleaver and despairing obstetrician Dr. Rawlings, respectively, and they're all back for more in the upcoming installment.

Not much is known about the latest movie yet, but we do know it is based on the best-selling novel by Helen Fielding called "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" which was released back in 2013. The movie will follow on from the 2016 adaptation Bridget Jones' Baby.

A source told The Mail Online earlier this year: "Bridget is back and is about to take over London. Filming is being mapped out already and all of the pre-production is in place.

"There was some uncertainty about whether it would get off the ground, but the movie is coming. Renee is excited about bringing Bridget back. She adores the character so much. Bridget Jones fever is expected to sweep across London this spring."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leo Woodall as Dexter alongside co-star Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day. (Image credit: Netflix)

In the book, Bridget is now a 51-year-old single mother to two children, Billy and Mabel who are seven and five, and is a widow after the sudden death of Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth), who was killed by a landmine in Sudan.

The storyline picks up a few years after Mark's death, and we find Bridget putting herself out into the dating world once more. However, it is not yet known how closely the movie will adapt the book.

Reports suggest the movie could be released in the US on Valentine's Day 2025, but no UK release has been confirmed just yet.