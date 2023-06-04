Britain's Got Talent fans are ALL saying the same thing about Viggo Venn

The Britain's Got Talent final is well underway and there's one unlikely act that's captured the heart of the nation - the very eccentric Viggo Venn.

Comedian and clown Viggo burst onto the stage with high energy - and a high-vis vest - dancing along to popular pop tunes and winning over audiences.

The judges weren't originally impressed, with Simon Cowell calling him, 'the most stupid act we have had this year' While Aleesha Dixon said, 'I thought you were gonna do stand-up comedy'.

But he's now been hotly tipped to do well in the show - with some predicting he might even win the whole thing.

'VIGGO. You are the icon of the Hi Vis Jacket. Every time you appear on stage you send the audience crazy and you’ve done it again. You even made Simon wear the vest!!!!! You entertain me and make me laugh every time I see you. YOU ARE A BORN ENTERTAINER!!!!' wrote one fan on Twitter.

While another said, 'The only person that deserves to win this year, everybody go and vote for viggo!!.'

While another wrote, 'I'm sorry but Viggo is THE BEST act... I really wanna see him win this series and I really want him to go on tour because I'll happily watch his tour.'

And another wrote, 'Does Viggo deserve to win? No he does not. Would I be happy if he did? You better believe I would. Genuinely think he's hilarious!'

And another impressed fan wrote alongside a meme depicting singer Morrissey wearing high vis, 'Got to be Viggo to win surely ? Morrissey agrees.....'

'This show is finished if Viggo doesn’t win. He’s the most original, non sob story genius act that they’ve had ever. Started off as a joke act, but he’s captured everyone’s hearts!' wrote another fan.

Will Viggo win the Britain's Got Talent final? We'll soon find out!