Britain's Got Talent fans are DIVIDED over this surprising act

Britain's Got Talent had everybody talking last night, with some of the most out-there acts of the series so far.

We saw some big hits on the night - with John's Boys choir and drag act Ruby Sinclaire winning over the judges - but some acts divided viewers.

One of the acts in particular - a singing 'cat' that some viewers called 'bizarre' provoked strong reactions on social media.

Some were in awe of the singing 'cat', with one enthusiastic fan writing on Twitter, 'OMG I just watched the singing cat wow amazing whoever it is.'

While another fan of the feline star wrote, 'The cat wow what an amazing voice wondering how the cat was done, looks like cgi.'

But for others the act fell flat and they were surprised by the outcome, with another writing, 'How did that stupid cat get through.'

While others felt a little more dubious about the act, with one writing, '#BritainsGotTalent is so staged , I cannot wait until the live performances too see if Noodle the cat is hologram or CGI.'

Others saw the funny side, commenting on their own cats, with a BGT viewer writing, 'I have 2 cats. A grey one with a pot belly called Twizzle and a black one called Noodle. I am just wondering what they have been up to when i am out.'

But in a surprise turn of events, other BGT viewers thought they'd predicted the identity of the mysterious CGI cat, with another writing, 'Did anyone think that cat sounded a lot like Adam Lambert?!'

Will this unusual act win over the doubters? And is that really the voice of Adam Lambert we're hearing? Tune in next week to find out more.

Britain's Got Talent continues next week on Saturday 6th May on ITV.