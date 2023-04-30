Britain's Got Talent fans SHOCKED by behind-the-scenes golden buzzer shot moment
'Magic spoiled' said one Britain's Got Talent viewer.
Britain's Got Talent fans were shocked after seeing a behind-the-scenes snap that showed what really happens when the judges push the golden buzzer in the show.
A member of the audience for last night's Britain's Got Talent posted on Twitter when 11-year-old Olivia Lynes got the golden buzzer from judge Amanda Holden on Saturday night’s show.
The video showed three men on stage from the circle level of the theatre, straight after Amanda decided to send her through to the semi-finals.
One of the men held up a machine to spray confetti on the little girl, proving that the confetti doesn't fall down from the ceiling like viewers originally thought.
They tweeted, 'Golden Buzzer reshoots aren't as cool looking in real life than all the slow-mo stuff you see on the TV... it's just a guy blowing confetti onto the contestant while cameras film in slow motion...'
Fans of the show were quick to notice the tweet and comment with disapproval, with one writing, 'It’s clips like this that the producers of #bgt recreate to make us think that we are all gullible and the fakery is real.
'Why can’t the show be more raw and real, it would be appreciated a lot more. All the auditions with acts that have “no history” is amongst the worst.'
While another said, 'And the golden confetti doesn't come from the ceiling?? Magic spoiled.'
And a third wrote, 'It’s true. A huge anticlimax.'
But the confetti drama doesn't take away from Olivia's "wonderful" performance, with Amanda Holden saying she was “blown away” by the “wonderful” Olivia after encouraging the schoolgirl to audition for the show.
Will Olivia go the distance? Tune in next week to find out more.
Britain's Got Talent continues next week on Saturday 6th May on ITV.
