Call the Midwife cancelled tonight — why isn't it on?

Call the Midwife has been delayed by a week, the creators have confirmed.

Call the Midwife will not air on BBC One tonight (Sunday, February 18) in its normal slot and viewers will have to wait a whole week for the next episode to air in a major schedule shake-up.

Instead, the next episode of Call the Midwife season 13 will be shown on Sunday, February 25, and it will be the seventh episode of the season, following on from episode 6, where Trixie learned that Matthew has been hiding something.

With Trixie learning more about her husband's situation, she is heartbroken as her future plans have been thwarted. With the couple going through an understandably difficult time, it's clear fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see what happens next.

But they'll have to wait a little longer, as the decision has been made to delay the series due to the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 airing in the same time slot on BBC One. Once again, we'll be celebrating the biggest achievements in film from the past year.

The news was confirmed via the official Call the Midwife social media account, where they shared a photograph of a clapperboard with some text that said "See you again in two weeks", alongside a little heart.

Their caption read: "Due to the live BAFTA Film Awards next Sunday, Call the Midwife Series 13 will continue in TWO WEEKS TIME - February 25th at 8 pm on @bbcone xx"

A synopsis for the next episode of Call the Midwife teases: "Matthew and Trixie struggle with their change in fortune, and Trixie’s lack of sleep prompts her to seek help from Dr Turner. As Matthew vows to overcome their financial troubles, he is offered a lifeline from an old colleague."

Elsewhere in the episode, Joyce oversees the care of Gerri, a single mother who is pregnant with her second child and we catch up with some other fan favourites too.

While disappointing news for Call the Midwife fans, the BAFTAs will be a must-watch for cinephiles everywhere, and there's plenty of great titles in the running this year.

These include Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Martin Scorcese's latest epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest.

Call the Midwife airs Sundays at 8 pm on BBC One with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer.