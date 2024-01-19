BAFTA Film Awards 2024: release date, nominations, host and everything we know

Oppenheimer leads the pack, with 13 nominations for the BAFTAs 2024.

BAFTA Film Awards 2024 are set to celebrate the very best movies (and the people who make them) this February.

In less than a month, stars from around the world will gather at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London for another glitzy awards evening to celebrate the very best releases from the past 12 months.

Oppenheimer is the most-nominated movie of the year; it received an impressive 13 nominations, including nods for Best Film, Sound, Cinematography, Director, and across multiple acting categories.

Some of the other highly-recognized movies of the year include Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Martin Scorcese's latest epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Jonathan Glazer's historical drama, The Zone of Interest.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the BAFTAs 2024, including where and when the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 will be held, how you can watch the ceremony, and the full list of nominees.

How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024

The BAFTA Film Awards 2024 will be broadcast on Sunday, February 18, 2024, with a start time still to be confirmed.

In the UK, the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 will be broadcast across BBC One and BBC iPlayer; elsewhere, the ceremony will be shown on BritBox.

Red carpet coverage can also be followed across BAFTA's social media channels (@BAFTA) on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

Who's hosting the BAFTA Film Awards 2024?

Screen and stage star David Tennant is set to host the event this year. (Image credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

BAFTA has revealed that Doctor Who star David Tennant will be hosting the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

When he was announced as the presenter, Tennant said: "I am delighted to have been asked to host the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life."

CEO of BAFTA Jane Millichip added at the time: "We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the BAFTA Film Awards 2024. He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike. His warmth, charm, and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home."

BAFTA Film Awards 2024: The full list of nominations

The nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 were released on January 18, 2024. We've included each and every category below so you know which films are up for consideration:

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

The Holdovers, Mark Johnson

Killers of the Flower Moon, Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lup, Martin Scorcese, Bradley Thomas

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

Poor Things, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

Outstanding British Film

All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czemin, Sarah Harvey

How To Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

Napoleon, Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

The Old Oak, Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty

Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

Rye Lane, Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

Saltburn, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

Scrapper, Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

Wonka, Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life, Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

Bobi Wine: The People's President, Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama, Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

How To Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

Is There Anybody Out There? Ella Glendining (Director)

Film Not In The English Language

20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

Past Lives, Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, CHristine Vachon

Society of the Snow, J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

American Symphony, Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

Beyond Utopia, Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

Wham!, Christ Smith

Animated Film

Director

All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet

The Holdovers, Alexander Payne

Maestro, Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Original Screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers, David Hemingson,

Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives, Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay

All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone Of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All Of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone Of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All Of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Original Score

Killers Of The Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn, Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton

Casting

All Of Us Strangers, Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy Of A Fall, Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker

How To Have Sex, Isabella Odoffin

Killers Of The Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Cinematography

Killers Of The Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

The Zone Of Interest, Łukasz Żal

Editing

Anatomy Of A Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

Killers Of The Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone Of Interest, Paul Watts

Production Design

Barbie, Sarah Greenwoof, Katie Spencer

Killers Of The Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone Of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Costume Design

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of The Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Make Up & Hair

Killers of The Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Sound

Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone Of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

Special Visual Effect

The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things, Simon Hughes

British Short Animation

Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Visible Mending, Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

Wild Summon, Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

British Short Film

Festival Of Slaps, Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka, Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Jellyfish And Lobster, Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

EE Rising Star Award