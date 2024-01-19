BAFTA Film Awards 2024: release date, nominations, host and everything we know
BAFTA Film Awards 2024 will celebrate the very best of cinema from the last 12 months.
BAFTA Film Awards 2024 are set to celebrate the very best movies (and the people who make them) this February.
In less than a month, stars from around the world will gather at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London for another glitzy awards evening to celebrate the very best releases from the past 12 months.
Oppenheimer is the most-nominated movie of the year; it received an impressive 13 nominations, including nods for Best Film, Sound, Cinematography, Director, and across multiple acting categories.
Some of the other highly-recognized movies of the year include Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Martin Scorcese's latest epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Jonathan Glazer's historical drama, The Zone of Interest.
Read on to find out everything you need to know about the BAFTAs 2024, including where and when the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 will be held, how you can watch the ceremony, and the full list of nominees.
How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024
The BAFTA Film Awards 2024 will be broadcast on Sunday, February 18, 2024, with a start time still to be confirmed.
In the UK, the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 will be broadcast across BBC One and BBC iPlayer; elsewhere, the ceremony will be shown on BritBox.
Red carpet coverage can also be followed across BAFTA's social media channels (@BAFTA) on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.
Who's hosting the BAFTA Film Awards 2024?
BAFTA has revealed that Doctor Who star David Tennant will be hosting the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.
When he was announced as the presenter, Tennant said: "I am delighted to have been asked to host the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life."
CEO of BAFTA Jane Millichip added at the time: "We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the BAFTA Film Awards 2024. He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike. His warmth, charm, and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home."
BAFTA Film Awards 2024: The full list of nominations
The nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 were released on January 18, 2024. We've included each and every category below so you know which films are up for consideration:
Best Film
- Anatomy of a Fall, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
- The Holdovers, Mark Johnson
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lup, Martin Scorcese, Bradley Thomas
- Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
- Poor Things, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone
Outstanding British Film
- All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czemin, Sarah Harvey
- How To Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis
- Napoleon, Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa
- The Old Oak, Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty
- Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara
- Rye Lane, Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia
- Saltburn, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie
- Scrapper, Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
- Wonka, Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby
- The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Blue Bag Life, Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
- Bobi Wine: The People's President, Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]
- Earth Mama, Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
- How To Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
- Is There Anybody Out There? Ella Glendining (Director)
Film Not In The English Language
- 20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
- Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
- Past Lives, Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, CHristine Vachon
- Society of the Snow, J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza
- The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Documentary
- 20 Days In Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
- American Symphony, Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
- Beyond Utopia, Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion
- Wham!, Christ Smith
Animated Film
- The Boy And The Heron, Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
- Elemental, Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
Director
- All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
- Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet
- The Holdovers, Alexander Payne
- Maestro, Bradley Cooper
- Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
- The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Original Screenplay
- Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- The Holdovers, David Hemingson,
- Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- Past Lives, Celine Song
Adapted Screenplay
- All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
- American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
- Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things, Tony McNamara
- The Zone Of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Leading Actress
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Leading Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Claire Foy, All Of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller, The Zone Of Interest
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Supporting Actor
- Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Paul Mescal, All Of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Original Score
- Killers Of The Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
- Saltburn, Anthony Willis
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton
Casting
- All Of Us Strangers, Kahleen Crawford
- Anatomy Of A Fall, Cynthia Arra
- The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker
- How To Have Sex, Isabella Odoffin
- Killers Of The Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Cinematography
- Killers Of The Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro, Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
- Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
- The Zone Of Interest, Łukasz Żal
Editing
- Anatomy Of A Fall, Laurent Sénéchal
- Killers Of The Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
- Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
- Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- The Zone Of Interest, Paul Watts
Production Design
- Barbie, Sarah Greenwoof, Katie Spencer
- Killers Of The Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
- Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
- The Zone Of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
Costume Design
- Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of The Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
- Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
- Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Make Up & Hair
- Killers of The Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
- Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
- Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
- Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
- Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Sound
- Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
- Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
- The Zone Of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Special Visual Effect
- The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
- Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
- Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
- Poor Things, Simon Hughes
British Short Animation
- Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
- Visible Mending, Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
- Wild Summon, Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
British Short Film
- Festival Of Slaps, Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
- Gorka, Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
- Jellyfish And Lobster, Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
EE Rising Star Award
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia McKenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.