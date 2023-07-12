Meet the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One cast: who's who in the action blockbuster

Death, taxes and Tom Cruise starring in the Mission: Impossible franchise seem like certainties these days. The movie star once again reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the latest edition of the blockbuster movie, but he's not alone, as quite the ensemble is helping to make up the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One cast.

Cruise may always be the headliner, but the supporting casts for the Mission: Impossible movies have typically been pretty strong. From Jon Voight, Kristin Schott Thomas and more in the first Mission: Impossible movie to Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett appearing in Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

Which new characters are bound to make similar impressions in Dead Reckoning? And what familiar faces are popping back up? Let's break down the major characters set to appear as part of the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One cast and the actors playing them.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossibleb - Dead Reckoning Part One (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Skydance)

Ethan Hunt has saved the world numerous times already, pulling off incredible, death-defying feats to do so. The IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent has become the leader of a small team that has become his defacto family — especially since he gave up his wife to keep her safe — and there is nothing he won't do to protect them.

Hunt has become one of Tom Cruise's most iconic roles, right alongside that of hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, and one that he says he wouldn't mind playing until he's in his 80s (for reference, he is currently 61).

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Rebecca Ferguson in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Skydance)

Ilsa Faust is a more recent member of the IMF team, joining them to stop Solomon Lane, the villain of the last two Mission: Impossible movies. She has formed a strong, potentially romantic, bond with Ethan since they began working together.

Ferguson first joined the Mission: Impossible franchise in Rogue Nation. Outside of the action franchise, movie fans will know her from Dune (Part One and Part Two), Reminiscence, Doctor Sleep and The Greatest Showman, as well as her series Silo on Apple TV Plus.

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Skydance)

Luther has been one of Ethan's oldest allies and closest confidants. He helps Ethan keep things in perspective, but he is always there to support his friend.

Ving Rhames has been in all of the Mission: Impossible movies, although he just had a cameo in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol. Some of his other famous roles include Pulp Fiction, Con Air, Out of Sight, Dawn of the Dead and Pirahna 3D.

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Simon Pegg in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Skydance)

The IMF's resident tech expert, Benji has been working with Ethan since the events of Mission: Impossible III. He may not be the most physical member of the team, but he has proved his worth again and again.

Simon Pegg is best known for his comedies with Nick Frost and Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End), but he has become a staple of the Mission: Impossible franchise, appearing in every movie since Mission: Impossible III.

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Skydance)

Grace is a new character in the series. She becomes involved with Ethan and the rest of the IMF team as she has critical information regarding the threat that they are dealing with in the movie.

Hayley Atwell is no stranger to big-budget action franchises, having starred as Peggy Carter in the MCU, most notably Captain America: The First Avenger, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and her own TV series, Agent Carter. She's also starred in the likes of Blinded by the Light, The Duchess and Conviction.

Esai Morales as Gabriel

Hayley Atwell and Esai Morales in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Skydance)

Gabriel is the main villain in Dead Reckoning. He has a past history with Ethan (though this is the first time that the character is making an appearance in the franchise), but now represents a dangerous force that threatens the status quo of the world.

Esai Morales has starred in a number of popular shows and movies over the course of his career, including How to Get Away with Murder, Ozark, NYPD Blue and La Bamba.

Vanessa Kirby as The White Widow

Vanessa Kirby in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Skydance)

We learned in Mission: Impossible — Fallout that the White Widow has a connection to someone in Ethan's past, the criminal mastermind Max (Vanessa Redgrave). She's continuing her mother's legacy as a powerful arms dealer. Ethan double-crossed her in the previous movie, so where will things stand between them in Dead Reckoning?

This is the second appearance for Vanessa Kirby in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The actress broke out with her performance as Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of Netflix's The Crown but has since gone on to star in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Son and Pieces of a Woman, receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for the latter.

Pom Klementieff as Paris

Pom Klementieff in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Skydance)

Paris is an enforcer for the Dead Reckoning villains, set to throw down against Ethan and the rest of the IMF team. Playing the new character is Pom Klementieff, who is best known for her role as Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. She has also starred in Ingrid Goes West and Spike Lee's Old Boy remake.

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Henry Czerny in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Skydance)

Eugene Kittridge is a government agent that has long been associated with Ethan. Believing Ethan was a mole, Kittridge was the one that was trying to capture Ethan in the first Mission: Impossible movie. This is the character's first appearance since the original 1996 movie.

Henry Czerny is definitely most recognized for his role as Kittridge, but the actor has also appeared in Clear and Present Danger, The Ice Storm, The A-Team, Revenge, Sharp Objects, Ready or Not and, most recently, Scream VI.

Others in the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One cast

Here are some other recognizable names set to appear in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One:

Shea Whigham (Waco: The Aftermath) as Jasper Briggs

Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) as Denlinger

Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick) as Degas

Rob Delaney (The School of Good and Evil), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Mark Gatiss (Operation Mincemeat) to date have unspecified roles.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One plays everywhere as of July 12.