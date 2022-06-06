Call the Midwife star teases the return of past characters for Christmas special

Call the Midwife actor Stephen McGann, who plays Dr. Patrick Turner on the hit period drama, has revealed that some familiar faces will be returning to the upcoming Christmas special.

Although he didn’t mention who will be returning specifically, he guaranteed that the special will be emotional.

Talking to the Radio Times (opens in new tab), Stephen said: "Starting with the Christmas special, what I can say is that there is a return of some familiar characters from the past, in a very moving way.

"I think it draws on its own history again, but there's a lot of joy at Christmas as usual. But there's also a great story there too, and it's been really enjoyable to do."

Call the Midwife season 12 is also set to make its highly anticipated return, which Stephen touched upon in the same interview.

Stephen has promised that the Christmas special will be moving. (Image credit: BBC)

"For the next series, I think it feels very open after the pandemic," he commented.

"There's a good vibe at the moment on set. So I'm really looking forward to the dynamic of the new series — although we don't get told a great deal, so we don't know any big secrets!"

This news comes after Call the Midwife confirmed that Helen George, who plays fan-favourite Trixie Franklin, would return after sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the cast filming the 2022 Christmas special.

Captioning the photo, which shows Helen getting glammed up by the hair and makeup team, the official Call the Midwife page wrote: Behind the scenes on the Call The Midwife Christmas Special 2022: Trixie prepares... @helenrgeorge #callthemidwife #helengeorge"

This teaser image is exciting news for fans, as it means she'll not only be returning for Call the Midwife season 12, but also for the 2022 Christmas special of the series.

In Call the Midwife season 11, Trixie Franklin jetted off to Italy to take care of her dying godmother, while Helen George was on maternity leave. She has since welcomed her second child into the world and is now ready to return to set.

Past series of Call the Midwife are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and PBS in the US.