Call the Midwife will have an extra Christmas episode this festive season

The Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024 will be two parts rather than one in a first for the BBC hit.

In a Christmas TV highlight for fans, the Beeb has announced that instead of one 90-minute trip to Poplar during the festive season we will be making two 60-minute episode visits to our favorite midwives.

The BBC also revealed some first-look snaps at the Christmas episodes. The two-part story will include a cliffhanger with an escaped prisoner on the loose!

(Image credit: BBC)

Teasing the plot, the BBC promises that all the "well-loved" characters, including Helen George as Trixie Aylward and Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, will be back for the stories set in 1969. Adding: "The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of color and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough — including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

"As Poplar also prepares for a carol concert, the neighborhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner and fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins. The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal. Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas. Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckles' preparations for Reggie's homecoming are thrown into turmoil."

(Image credit: BBC)

Heidi Thomas OBE, creator and writer says: "Who doesn't love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree? When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn’t resist!”

Dame Pippa Harris, executive producer says: "For the first time viewers can luxuriate in a two-part festive treat this Christmas. Heidi has created a spellbinding special which I know will delight our loyal fans."

Regular cast returning are Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Helen George as Trixie Aylward, Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, Stephen McGann as Dr Turner, Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan, Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle, Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins, Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson, Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson, Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland, Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford, Alice Brown as Angela Turner, Francesca Fullilove as Colette Corrigan, April Rae Hoang as May Tang and Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner.

Meanwhile, Call the Midwife season 14 will be heading to our screens in early 2025 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK and on PBS in the US. In more great news for fans, Call the Midwife season 15 has also been ordered.