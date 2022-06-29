Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement to star in a movie opposite Jamie Foxx

In 2018, Cameron Diaz announced to the world that she was retiring from acting. The news was shocking to her fans, as many of them came to know her through her first prominent role as Tina Carlyle in The Mask and watched her go on to star in projects like the Charlie’s Angels films, the Shrek movies, Minority Report and much more. Given her certainty that she was done with Hollywood a few years ago, today's announcement via Twitter that she is returning to the "big screen" comes as pleasant news.

In her first movie since Will Gluck’s Annie (2014), Diaz will be starring in Netflix’s upcoming action-comedy ironically titled Back in Action. To date, not much is known about the project other than Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing, while serving as producers are Gordon, Beau Bauman, Mark McNair, Datari Turner, Brendan O’Brien and Jamie Foxx. Speaking of Foxx, he’s also slated to star in the movie alongside his friend.

Diaz and Foxx have a history of creating onscreen magic with one another. The two have previously been featured together in movies like Annie, Any Given Sunday and Vanilla Sky. With their track record with one another, will Back in Action be another memorable outing for the two frequent co-stars?

Perhaps the best thing about this Diaz announcement is how it was delivered from via Foxx’s Twitter account. He took to the platform to share an audio clip of him speaking with the There’s Something About Mary actress and she clearly sounds excited, yet nervous about coming out of retirement.

In an effort to ease her nerves, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor patches in the phone call none other than the widely regarded greatest NFL quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. Brady’s presence on the call completely shocks her. Unfortunately, the audio clip cuts off before the NFL star shares his advice on "unretiring." He famously retired from the NFL for a little more than a month before announcing he is returning for the 2022 NFL season. Check out how it all went down below.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWbJune 29, 2022 See more

Would it be too much to ask Brady or Diaz what the two talked about during their conversation that we didn’t hear?